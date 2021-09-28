Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher Clapped Bach At ‘The Real’ Hosts Criticizing Her Land Gift

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have both clapped back at The Real‘s talk show host Garcelle Beauvais for speaking on his 28.8 acres of land that was recently gifted to him for his birthday from his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher.

The land gift to Moneybagg Yo was recently discussed on daytime talk show The Real, where the hosts were not in agreement that she should have gifted a man such a gift while being unmarried.

On Tuesday, the discussions centered on whether there should be limits placed on gifts when you’re not married.

“Last season Loni and I were talking about don’t act married when you’re not married…this is acting married! That’s a huge gift to someone you’re [not even married to]. If a man gave me 28 acres I’d feel obligated to stay with them if it didn’t work out,” Beauvais said to her co-hosts.

Beauvais, however, couldn’t give a straight answer when asked if she would have accepted the land gift if it had been given to her.

Both Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo reacted to Beauvais as they called out the host for speaking on the gift which Fletcher got MoneyBagg Yo for his 30th birthday recently. Fletcher had shared snaps of her presenting the gift complete with the deed to Moneybagg as she noted, “what do you give a person that has everything?”. The land is located in a residential area in Memphis, Tennessee, and according to Fletcher its towards his goals to build generational wealth.

However, the couple was quick to respond to Beauvais, who is well-known for playing Francesca “Fancy” Monroe on The Jamie Foxx Show.

“Y’all don’t know the half of what he does for me mentally or financially,” Ari said in a statement online.

“I’ve never felt so safe, loved, spoiled and happy with a person,” said Ari about her rapper boyfriend. “He loves me and my son so much. I’m sorry that you haven’t experienced a love like this. Focus on getting your own land and your husband. Y’all mad at Jewlery and cars but generational wealth is taking it too far… people will always have something to say no matter what,” she said.

Bagg also called out Beauvais for being a “hater”.

“Love is Love Mind Ya Business.” He also laughed, tweeting, “Not Fancy hating on my gift.”

Not Fancy hating on my gift ????? — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) September 28, 2021

Love is Love Mind Ya Business ? — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) September 28, 2021

Y’all don’t know the half of what he does for me mentally or financially. I’ve never felt so safe, loved, spoiled and happy with a person. He loves me and my son so much. I’m sorry that you haven’t experienced a love like this. Focus on getting your own land and your husband. — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) September 28, 2021