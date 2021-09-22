Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry’s Widow Gives Update On His Funeral

No date has been confirmed for the funeral of legendary producer Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry as yet. However, his widow Mireille Perry is hoping to announce a date soon, especially since she’s due to return to her native Switzerland in the next seven days.

Mireille made the comments while talking with the Observer. She added that she would need to talk to Jamaica’s entertainment and culture minister, Olivia’ Babsy’ Grange, as she and some family members are unclear about the new rules concerning funerals in Jamaica. The island recently introduced new rules to stem the surge of Covid 19.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, announced on September 18 that funeral services would be allowed, but with a maximum of 20 persons, including mourners, clergy, and support personnel. This is in addition to the other restrictions that remain in place. They include that burials are permitted on Monday to Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. with a maximum of 15 persons, and burials are not permitted on public holidays.

Mireille also shared that her late husband’s family has already said that they would like him to be buried in Hanover, close to his mother. As far as she is concerned, she wants him to be laid to rest before she has to leave the island. Therefore, the location of burial is not a major issue.

“For me, it doesn’t matter. I’m not going to argue. If the family wishes that it’s okay, because it’s even closer to Negril. But, everything is going to happen fast as we’re going to leave in seven days, so it has to happen sooner,” she said.

Minister Grange has already confirmed that she is involved with the arrangements, including a live stream of the ceremony. The minister says she expects all arrangements to be finalized by the end of today.

Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry died on August 29 at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover, after a brief illness. His official cause of death is currently under investigation as his wife previously claimed she suspects foul play.