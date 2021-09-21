Bob Marley and The Wailers ‘Jammin’ Certified Platinum In The UK

Bob Marley’s music is selling more than ever some four decades after his death.

The undeniable influence that the music icon has on the reggae community remains unprecedented. The 1977 release by Bob Marley and the Wailers, “Jammin,” has been certified platinum in the United Kingdom by the British Phonographic Industry. The record was bestowed with the honor because it has now sold over 600,000 units.

The official announcement was made last Friday, September 17, marking Bob Marley‘s fourth single to be certified platinum by the BPI. The track was on one of his timeless works, the Exodus album. It also appears on the compilation album, Legend. The song came out a year after Marley was shot by unknown gunmen who had broken into his home. It contains the famous line, “No bullet can stop us now.”

“Jammin'” peaked at number nine on the UK Official Top 100 Singles chart and reached number 99 in Australia.

In 1987, the track was re-released and made it onto the Dutch Top 100 in the Netherlands. It was reimagined in 2000, as American rapper MC Lyte, who appeared on the Stephen Marley-produced gold-selling album Chant Down Babylon, gave it a remix. That new version of Jammin’ reached number 42 in the United Kingdom in 2000.

“Three Little Birds” was also certified platinum in August 2018, “Is This Love?” in May 2020, and “Could You Be Loved” in May 2020.

The iconic reggae legend now has nine gold albums, a double-platinum album, and a multi-platinum-selling album. Even with the amount of success that Marley’s music has enjoyed in the UK, his music has never earned a gold or platinum certification in the US.

Rita Marley performed the song during the tribute concert “Marley Magic: Live In Central Park At Summerstage.” Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers have also performed the song during their concerts. Their live version of “Jammin” appears on the concert CD/DVDs Live Vol. 1 and Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers Live.