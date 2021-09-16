Nicki Minaj Says She’s Speaking Out For Family In Trinidad, “I have to be their voice and I will”

Nicki Minaj says she will continue to speak out on behalf of her family in Trinidad due to their inadequate access to the internet.

Nicki Minaj is continuing down her path of misinformation and dragging the small twin-island republic of her once native home, Trinidad and Tobago, into the mix. The influential rapper took to Instagram yesterday to explain why she was hesitant about the coronavirus vaccine and clear up her ‘invitation’ to the White House. In her explanation, she alleged that being able to access Instagram in T&T was difficult, which is why she has to be the voice of her family back home.

However, the country has several internet providers, and there are no bans on the use of social media. According to her video, her family members do not have access to the social media site, and so she intends to be a champion for their cause and other people like them as well.

“Could you imagine being in a country where it is not that easy to get on Instagram? My family members in Trinidad don’t even have Instagram so if I have to be their voice and I will! I was born in Trinidad, I am a self-made woman so at the heart of who I am I will always root for the f***ing underdog,” she said.

Probably an even more spurious claim that she alleged was that people in Trinidad and Tobago are being denied employment based on their vaccination status. This is also completely false as the current government has made no attempt to mandate vaccines and is still going the route of encouragement rather than enforcement. Some private companies have put their own rules in place, but none have forced workers to vaccinate so far.

“I might have seen my family struggle and I will ensure my son doesn’t have to live that life but how can you forget it, how can you negate how these people feel? They are being told if they don’t have the vaccine they can’t work so if I want to ask questions about the vaccine, what’s wrong?” she asked.

She also sought to clarify her statement about being invited to the White House to speak with Dr. Anthony Fauci and the US surgeon general.

Yesterday, September 15, Nicki Minaj claimed that she was invited by the White House to speak about her issues with the vaccine, but after several media outlets sought clarification on the matter, it was revealed by White House officials that she was actually scheduled for a phone call.

“The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I‘ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3,” she posted on Twitter.

The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3 https://t.co/PSa3WcEjH3 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

The “Starships” singer explained to her fans that she told the White House that she would prefer not to travel.

“I told them it would not feel genuine if it was something I discuss with them only because it would come off disingenuous to my fans because it would feel that I am selling them the vaccine and they agreed,” she said.

Nicki Minaj, in her new role as champion of the underdog, said she also asked her fans on Twitter to submit questions to ask the medical experts at the White House. Something she said is necessary so that those who are afraid don’t get laughed at.

“You can’t do that to me, you can’t just laugh me up out of here. No boo boo I would have been gone. I have been targeted and bullied my whole career, I don’t get on the Internet and cry about it,” she said.

Nicki Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, left T&T when she was five years old to live in the United States. Her recent comments have drawn the ire of many in the country as some question her incredulous claims. However, as evidenced by the comments under the post, her Barbz are soaking up all the misinformation and praising her for speaking out.