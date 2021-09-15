Nicki Minaj In Talks With Shenseea & The Weeknd’s Manager SALXCO After Leaving Former Manager

Nicki Minaj could soon join SALXCO management company, who also manages Shenseea, The Weeknd, and Doja Cat.

Nicki Minaj may have taken some time off to focus on her family life, but it looks like she is back to making big moves in her career. The Barbz has dropped her manager, Irving Azoff, after two years of working with him and Full Stop Management, Variety reported.

Sources suggest the split occurred earlier this year, but news of the decision surfaced once it was reported that Nicki is now in talks with SALXCO, the company ran by Wassim “Sal” Slaiby. SALXCO is currently managing some of the biggest names in music, including The Weeknd, Doja Cat, French Montana, Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign, Brandy, and M.I.A. More recently, Diddy also joined the SALXCO team.

Irving Azoff might not be happy to lose Minaj as a client, but he still has plenty of talent on his roster, including Lizzo, Roddy Ricch, and Gwen Stefani. Ironically, Nicki decided to sign with Azoff in 2019 after accusing him of spearheading a “smear campaign” against her and her tour while hosting an episode of Queen Radio.

“He allegedly contacted people in the media to say negative things about my tour,” she claimed. It was later speculated that Nicki may have admired Irving’s cutthroat style and decided to hire him. However, now it appears their professional relationship has soured.

While Nicki has not commented on her change of management, she has assured fans that she is hard at work on her next album, which will serve as a follow-up to 2018’s Queen.

“I’m back to enjoying music,” she wrote earlier this year. “You know when you’re just back in your zone and your creativity is on high and you can just do it in your sleep.” She went on to say that this next project will be her “best album of all time thus far.” It looks like Nicki and her management team have some big promises to keep.