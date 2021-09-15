Konshens Reveals What He Learned From Cardi B After Their Collab

Konshens says collaborating with Cardi B taught him something important as an artiste.

Since 2005 Konshens has been churning out the hits. He built a significant fanbase in Japan before becoming a household name in Jamaica and across the Caribbean. Even as his career kept rising in 2017, he recalls learning an invaluable lesson from a young artist who was also trying to make her way in the music biz.

Konshens was speaking to the Miami New Times and remembered his first encounter with now superstar Cardi B at a studio in New York City in 2017. They were meeting to put together the track “Back It Up.” The track was endorsed by fans, and to date, it has over 850,000 views on YouTube. It was made along with Hoodcelebrityy for her Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 2 mixtape.

“Cardi B showed me that: ‘Listen, give people a shot, bro,” he said when asked about the collab. Konshens added, “Even in this age when everything is numbers and everything is internet, listen to people. Give people a shot man, you never know.”

A lesson that many fans have touted to other artists over the years, including veterans like Bounty Killer and Beenie Man. Both artists have helped out younger artists trying to make their breakthrough into the highly competitive dancehall arena.

Konshens now lives in South Florida as he seeks to keep providing impetus to his career. While no date has been confirmed, the “Bruk Off Yuh Back” singer is working on his fourth studio album, which he promises will be the best one of his career so far.

His belief is that the upcoming album needs just two of the songs to be completed, and then it would be his best work.

“One is all ready — all it needs is a verse from a Latin artist. It needs to be a hardcore gyal song like ‘Bruk Off Ya Back.’ It needs that because when you listen to the album, there’s a lot of diversity going on, and there’s different topics and directions but there’s not that one,” he added.