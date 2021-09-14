Spice Tells Chug It See You In Court After Demands For Refund & Apology

Spice and Chug It heads to court after the promoter demands for a full refund and public apology was rebuffed by the dancehall star’s legal team.

Less than 24 hours after Chug It published a demand letter to Spice for an apology and a refund for monies paid for a September 5 performance that the company says she was a no show for, Spice has replied.

Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, is being represented by Attorneys-at-law Ayisha Robb based in Jamaica and Darrell Thompson based in the USA. On Tuesday, the lawyers, via a letter responding to the Attorney for Chug It via its owner Andrew ‘French’ Wright and his Attorney Peter Champagnie, Q.C.said the artist will not be refunding any money and will not be apologizing either.

Spice’s letter on Tuesday responded to the claims by Chug It and claimed that Chug It breached the contract it had with Spice. The Breaches as outlined in the letter are that:

She was not required to perform before 9 p.m. The contract stipulated she would perform no later than 11:30 p.m. without any mention of an earlier performance time. The promoter did not purchase Spice’s ticket. The credit card was declined by 2 different airlines for three (3) of the tickets, 2 people in Jamaica and 1 in New York. No transportation was provided for Spice on her arrival in Miami. No ground transportation or security personnel was provided for Spice by Wright in Miami. The required hotel room was not provided to Spice. Wright proceeded to defame/ tarnish Spice’s brand and reputation on social media and this matter will be pursued through the courts. Spice (The Queen of Dancehall) has been performing for over 20 years both locally and overseas and has always been present and on time for her shows.

Chug It sent a letter to Spice earlier this week demanding that she repay the money she allegedly received to perform at the event by September 15 and issue a public apology for her “offensive and baseless Instagram posts” and remove the said material from her social media accounts. The apology was specifically in relation to Spice claiming that Chug It scammed her fans and used her name to promote their show.

However, Chug It’s letter on Monday claimed that Spice was paid in full, but she failed to show up to perform at the event set for 9:25 PM. The letter also said The letter claimed that the event promoters have evidence that Spice was paid in full for all other usual costs related to her performance and entourage six hours before her performance.

Chug It has not responded as yet.