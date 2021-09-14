Rihanna’s Star-Studded ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 3’ Show Includes Nas & Normani

Rihanna fans continue to wait anxiously for any whisper about new music, but in the meantime, the popstar is continuing to level up her beauty mogul game. Rih’s lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, is getting ready to debut its third fashion show, announcing an impressive lineup of artists and models on Instagram on Monday, September 13th.

Rihanna never does anything small, and it looks like Vol. 3 of the Savage x Fenty line will be no exception. The show will feature performances from Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmin Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah. There is also mention of special appearances from Troye Sivan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Erykah Badu.

The Instagram teaser shows behind-the-scenes footage of the fashion show which will air only on Amazon Prime. Models sit for full-glam applications and dancers move through architectural masterpieces in the short video before the names of performers are announced. Rihanna captioned the post, “#SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 3!! start making that guest list to ya watch party baby… Sept. 24”. The show will also feature well-known supermodels including Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, and Gigi Hadid.

The only other fashion show to historically be worthy of a watch party was the Victoria’s Secret annual fashion show. In recent years, Victoria’s Secret has been criticized for only featuring one body type in their marketing, including in the widely viewed fashion show.

Since her debut in the fashion industry, Rihanna has consistently celebrated all body types, featuring models of all sizes and ethnic backgrounds in her ads and her shows. She has never shied away from featuring every body type in her sexiest pieces, making it a point to show that everyone can look and feel beautiful, and some quality lingerie is just one way to harness that power.