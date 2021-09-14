Nicki Minaj Sparks Vax Debate Leaving Barbz Divided: Everything You Need To Know

Nicki Minaj recently opened up to reveal her thoughts on the continued debate of whether or not to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 38-year-old rapper took to her Twitter on Monday (September 13) to reveal that she did not attend the Met Gala because she remains unvaccinated against COVID-19.

The tweet prompted a lengthy Twitter discussion between the star and her fans where Nicki Minaj revealed that she was still hesitant but added that she probably would have to get vaccinated so she could go on tour at a later date.

Following the Tweet, she also explained that she would not be leaving her toddler son “to be seen” at the Met Gala,

“I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself.”

The star-studded Met event was postponed in May last year due to the pandemic. The event requires attendees to show proof of vaccination upon arrival, and all are expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking.

In addition, the rapper also took to her Twitter to communicate with her 22.6 million supporters some displeasing news about her cousin’s friend.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen,” the “super-bass” rapper disclosed.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Babe. That’s not true. I had the exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine https://t.co/8Vg60ubZxx — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one ??? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

The tweet was met with intense backlash as there is no known scientific evidence that links the COVID-19 vaccines to performance problems in men or women.

A number of very high-profile people and fellow celebrities began accusing Minaj of being an anti-vaxxer and of spreading misinformation as it’s uncertain whether or not any doctor traced her cousin’s friend’s condition back to a vaccine that he/she took.

Back in August, Twitter had launched multiple functions in an effort to prevent the spread of misinformed tweets on the platform. One of the new features lets you report COVID-19 misinformation. A Birdwatch program on the app, which is used to fact-check tweets, has left over a dozen notes on Nicki’s tweet about how the tweet is potentially misleading, but Twitter has yet to take action against them, claiming, “The Tweets referenced are not in violation of the Twitter Rules.”

A public health expert (Dr. Leana Wen), even went as far as to debunk the impotence claims made by the rapper,

“It is just not true that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is associated with infertility in either males or females,” Dr. Wen revealed, “In fact, we know that there are actually consequences, if somebody gets COVID-19, in terms of the impact on the male reproductive system, there have been studies that have linked scrotal discomfort and low sperm count to having COVID-19.”

She added, “In addition, there has been an association between scrotal swelling and congestion to having COVID-19. So, to emphasize, these are not associated with the vaccine but with the disease.”

To worsen the backlash against the rapper, a news reporter on MSNBC fired shots at Nicki, saying she wasn’t utilizing her platform wisely.

“People like Nicki Minaj, I have to say this, you have a platform sister that is 22 million followers…for you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God sister you can do better than that, you got that platform, it’s a blessing that you got that, the people listen to you-they listen to you more than they listen to me, for you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don’t have to die from..omg as someone who’s your fan-I am so sad,” she stated.

.@JoyAnnReid responds to @NICKIMINAJ's tweets on the #COVID19 vaccine: "For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives… As a fan, I am so sad that you did that." #TheReidOut #reiders pic.twitter.com/nmr85LSmug — The ReidOut (@thereidout) September 13, 2021

The two white men sittin there nodding their heads cuz this uncle tomiana doing the work chile. How sad. https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Nicki Minaj fired back, retweeting the recording, captioning it, “The two white men sittin there nodding their heads cuz this uncle tomiana doing the work chile. How sad.”

The woman reporting was a black person, and Nicki was assumingly giving light to how she was the only one digging her grave as the white men only nodded in agreement.

On the other hand, another shocking post by the artiste divulged that she contracted COVID- 19 during a video shoot while she was preparing for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The comment was Nicki’s response to one of her fans who supported her decision not to attend the 2021 Met Gala.

To another fan who revealed that she got the vaccine for work, Nicki replied, “I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc.”

To continue to prove her point, Minaj recently started a poll on her Twitter called, “Take the poll. #QueenRadio Vaccines.”

This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. “My God SISTER do better” imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

You have been tweeting about me for an hour. You not #Tide yet? Mad I’m my own person? Mad the internet can’t scare me away? It’s always someone who looks like you. Polls are very much a part of research. Real experiences, Open dialogue, etc. Go put on your red nose clown tingz. https://t.co/orBJREaCv6 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

I love you Nicki, but any medical advice that begins with “my cousin’s friend” and ends in “swollen balls” is not quite as powerful as data that suggests these vaccines (which btw had no effect on my testicles or my wife’s love for me) are 91% effective against hospitalizations. https://t.co/vSpWwp4LR2 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 14, 2021

Turns out blaming your STD symptoms on a vaccine after cheating on your fiancé, may backfire in a variety of karmic outcomes, not limited to an incidental public outing via a misinformed anti-vax post to millions by your friend’s cousin, Nicki Minaj. Anyway, go get vaccinated. https://t.co/bEMIxRA7Sa — josh brozzesi (@joshwithcon) September 14, 2021

Sir I’ve never met you. I know… we all look alike. “Rudest little madam”. I like it. Has a special ring to it. Thanks Pierce. Love the accent. I’d love to come chat. Scones. Tea. Clown nose & big red shoes for you. Lmk babe ?? https://t.co/9Evnhnuj9l — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Nicki Minaj's false claim that Covid-19 vaccines cause reproductive issues: "She should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis… except a one-off anecdote, and that's not what science is all about." pic.twitter.com/YXPZuQMs5s — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) September 14, 2021