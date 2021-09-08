Lil Durk Wants Another Son With India Royale, Says He’s ‘Really Sad Inside’

Lil Durk has disclosed that he is not as happy as he is perceived to be and that he wants another son with his girlfriend, India Royale.

The “Hats Off” rapper took to Twitter to make the revelation on Monday (September 3). “I be acting like I’m happy but I’m really sad inside,” he said. One hour later, he added, “I want another son!!!!!”

Lil Durk and his fiancée India Royale were blowing up social media just three days ago after Drake’s highly anticipated album “Certified Lover Boy” was released. Fans found it quite cute that Durk used his verse on one of the singles, “In The Bible,” to promote Royale’s business.

“India Royale cosmetic, I’m just promotin’ my b*tch. Drake song do a billion streams for sure, I’m just promotin’ her sh*t. Nasty with it, take her to Sono Bello and get her some massive titties,” he raps about his 26-year-old girlfriend’s beauty line.

The popular lovers became stronger ‘couples goals’ icons as fans fawned over their relationship and continued support for each other.

One Twitter user said, “Lil Durk still got me weak. In the middle the song he just goes “India Royale Cosmetics, I’m just promoting my b****, drake songs doing big streams for sure, I’m just promoting her shit”… it ain’t have nothing to do with the song! Dat boy just wanted to put his girl on.”

While another added, “I love how hard lil durk goes for his girl, he said ima get on this drake feature and promote my girls cosmetic line.”

Even as fans admired the couple, it turns out things may not be so peachy either in Durk’s life as a whole or in his three-year-long relationship. While Lil Durk did not disclose the reason for his unhappiness, he appears to believe another son can help the situation.

India Royale mothers the youngest of Lil Durk’s six children, Willow Banks. The fashion blogger and entrepreneur also has another child from a previous relationship. She has not responded to Lil Durk’s desire to expand the family.

