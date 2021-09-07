Nicki Minaj Says She’s A Fan Of Dancehall Artist Intence Music, Hints At Collab

Nicki Minaj says she’s a huge fan of dancehall music, and she is following a number of people that she likes, including dancehall artist Intence who she is open to collaborating with in the future.

Speaking during a Twitter Space discussion on Sunday, Nicki Minaj said she has a deep appreciation for Jamaicans, and she also loves the music. Among her favorite artists that she follows is Intence. Minaj said the artist immediately wasted no time jumping into her DMs and asking for a collab.

“He (Intence) was like yo ‘we gotta do sumn we gotta work together’ and I was like ‘yea for real’,” Nicki said during the “Barbie Talk.”

Intence is known for his hit songs like “Go Hard” and his latest controversial song, “Yahoo Boyz,” that’s named after the high-profile scammers in Nigeria. The song has been on heavy rotation in Jamaica since its release on July 5 despite its grotesque video in which Intence and his actors in the video can be seen cutting off the head of a rooster.

The Queen of Rap, however, says that what determines her following persons on social media is listening to their interviews and their music.

“I was listening to some of his (Intence) stuff and I was like yea I really f**k with him and then I looked at some of his interviews,” the Barbz Queen began. “I always do that, cause if I like an artist, I wanna see what they are like, in their interviews sometimes…and I’ll look and you will [be] surprised at some songs out here, but then I’ll go and see a little more of an artist and i’m like ‘nah’..I don’t wanna follow them, mi nah know,” she said.

She added that she loves Jamaican people and follows quite a few of them online.

“But with some people, I’ll hear their songs and then I’ll look them up a little more and then I’ll be like ‘I really like this person, as a human’. And obviously I’ve followed a lot of Jamaican people cause they’re funny, they’re dope and I f***ing love what they’re doing.”

Among those who Minaj is following online are recording artists Pamputtae, Macka Diamond, and Queenie, as well as a number of other Jamaicans like Spice’s former dancing trio, turned reality artists- TC, Pretii, and Dancing Rebel.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj has been a staunch promoter of Jamaican culture abroad and has released music with some of the biggest dancehall names such as Mavado, Stylo G, Vybz Kartel, and others. She also recently collaborated with young artist Skillibeng on the “Crocodile Teeth” (remix), which landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On the other hand, Intence is not the only one that Minaj has her eyes on. When asked to make music with two of dancehall’s biggest names- Spice and Shenseea, Minaj left her fans in the air.

“You know I love Dancehall, so let’s see what happens,” she said.

Both Spice and Shenseea have asked for collaborations with Nicki Minaj, one of the biggest artists in the US and worldwide.

Nicki Minaj took a break from music following her pregnancy and the birth of her son but was mum on when fans would be getting new music.