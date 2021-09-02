Rvssian Says He’s Done Acting ‘Too Cool’ For Vaccine: “Families Are Dying Yo”

Dancehall producer Rvssian says he’s going to get the vaccine now that his niece has passed away.

It appears that the producer was not vaccinated, the position of many in the dancehall community who have had a strong anti-vaccination stance. However, slowly, as many become either sick or experience the loss of lives of family members from the virus, their perception is changing.

On Wednesday, Rvssian shared emotional notes online as he grieved the death of Steffie Gregg, his young 26-year-old niece.

Gregg apparently had Lupus and died from Covid complications.

Rvssian, on the other hand, says it’s time for him to take the vaccine and stop acting “too cool.”

“COVID is REAL. I’m not gonna act too cool anymore to get the vaccine. Families are dying yo, the producer said.

Rvssian’s family is in deep mourning after they lost two family members. Gregg and Rvssian’s father passed away within the same week.

His niece’s death sent shockwaves to her 32-thousands followers who reeled from news. While her official cause of death has not been released, the 26-year-old young woman’s death has caused many, including the island’s large group of anti-vaxxers, to now have a change of heart as they believed that the young could withstand the virus and recover easily.

Rvssian shared his shock at the news of her death as he reminisced on the good times they spent together as kids growing up.

“I can’t believe I’m reading rip under your comments Steffie. I’m broken. I love you so much god knows it wasn’t your time. Id [sic] give it all to have u back,” the producer posted along with several crying emojis and almost a dozen heartbroken emojis.

Gregg was a businesswoman and was also a well-known socialite among the Upper St. Andrew community.

Popcaan also commented on her IG. “No way,” he said.

Steffie’s family is well-known in the Upper St. Andrew community. She’s the sister of well-known race car driver Kyle ‘Speedy’ Gregg, while her father, Gary Gregg, is also a respected businessman and former race car driver.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people have taken to the young lady’s Instagram as they expressed condolences. Among her, many friends reacting are Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey and former track athlete Warren Weir.