Bounty Killer Foundation Donates $300K To Claude ‘Big Stone’ Sinclair For Heart Surgery

After almost three decades in the entertainment industry, Bounty Killer has made it his duty to give back to those in need.

Through his ‘Bounty Foundation,’ the deejay continues to make a change in the lives of community members and colleagues. One of his latest contributions is to the C.E.O of Big Stone Records and Productions, Claude “Big Stone” Sinclair.

Mr. Sinclair, who is also a veteran Philanthropist and Humanitarian, has been ailing for some time from a serious heart condition that had left him hospitalized earlier this year.

Big Stone had posted several videos on social media seeking donations to assist with his surgery. In one video, he explained that he needs an angiogram examination which costs over $600,000, and an angioplasty surgery costing up to $1 million.

Bounty Killer has joined poet Wise Wurdz and recording artiste Pamputtae, among others, with his support.

Bounty Killer made an appearance on Winford Williams’ OnStage recently to make the donation. On Wednesday (September 1), the dancehall legend reposted a photo of himself making the handover, writing, “One again the @bounty_foundation serving its purpose on caring and sharing.”

Big Stone explained further, “The Bounty Killa Foundation presented a check of JM$300,000 to Claude’ Big Stone” Sinclair towards his upcoming surgery for his heart condition.”

While Bounty’s donation cannot fully cover the cost of the surgery, the philanthropist is extremely grateful for the big donation.

He commented, “Thanks in a million Mr. Rodney Pryce aka Bounty Killer you brought me to tears. I am so elated soon I will be able to do the very important surgery which will be phase one.”

Among several other donations, Bounty’s nonprofit organization, earlier this year, provided 40 tablet computers to the deejay’s alma mater, Seaview Gardens Primary.

The deejay, through his ‘each one teach one’ initiative, also assisted dancehall pioneer Junior Byles, who is battling prostate cancer and mental issues, with a sum of $250,000.

On the Bounty Foundation website, the mission statement says, “We share because we care. The Bounty Foundation tends to the less fortunate and disabled across Jamaica, uplifting individuals and communities in dire need of food supplies, clothing, medical equipment, and volunteer services.”

“The foundation was founded by Rodney Price (aka Bounty Killer) to give back to communities and country that have always supported his music. We are a team that believes in leading by example; we go to directly into the most in-need areas of Jamaica to provide aide. Our motto: ‘Each one, teach one to reach one.'”