Skillibeng Drops Raunchy New Single “Sloppy Queen”

Skillibeng drops off a raunchy new single, “Sloppy Queen,” that has fans raving about the slow, sensual pace. The track was released on YouTube on August 31st, capping off the artiste’s slew of new releases for the month.

Skillibeng one of the hardest working artists in dancehall right now, with two new singles, “Soso Badniss,” and “Internet War,” released just last week. The hot, new single was produced and distributed by Johnny Wonder and has already racked up over 50K views and over a thousand comments.

“Sloppy Queen” is quite different from his usual rapid-fire spitting on his tracks. His last two singles were focused on the feud between himself and fellow deejay Intence while simultaneously throwing fire at the Vendetta camp. On the other hand, this latest single turns the tables to focus on the ladies or one special lady in particular. The song follows a slow R&B beat where he details his admiration for his ‘sloppy queen,’ and his fans show nothing but support for the change of pace.

The song ripped right out of the gate with the lyrics, “She mek mi feel it when she s**k it.” After repeating the line, he continues deejaying, “Beautiful you make feel so da da dadee doo, sloppy queen.”

The lyrics get even hotter as fans go deeper into the song. “I call her phone now, she go come over, she got a chauffeur / Got your hair did, I know you know what’s gonna happen / When we done, yuh hair affi guh do ova,” cooed the artiste suggestively.

Fans excitedly shared their views on the new tune. “Another hit: New flow (fire emojis),” said one commenter. Another fan showed his love by saying, “Told u this man is changing the f**king game. International flow from the east side don.”

After his month-long hiatus, there is a lot of excitement over his releases. He seems to have come back fresh, blazing, and ready to deliver more.

Check out his newest single, “Sloppy Queen,” below.