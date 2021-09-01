Drake Trolls Kanye West With Soulja Boy’s Shades & Shares Heartfelt Note From His Mom

Drake put on his Soulja Boy shades to send a message to Kanye West while sharing a heartfelt handwritten message from his mother.

The Toronto rapper has been teasing the release of his much-anticipated album Certified Lover Boy from a hacker-type commercial announcing the album’s drop date to memes of pregnant women to beef with Kanye West.

September 3 is fast approaching, and Drake’s loyal fans aren’t the only ones waiting for his next project to drop. The artist’s mother has long been one of the most supportive people in his life, and when it comes to music, Drake has without fail mentioned how Sandi pushed him from he was a little boy to follow his dreams.

On Tuesday night, the “Started from the bottom” rapper shared a sweet note his mother sent him as she cheered him on while waiting for the album to drop.

“To Lover Boy,” she addressed her son. “Three days more we’re counting down, For us to hear the best. Everyone’s excited cause you’re nothing like the rest. Three more days my Pookaroo. I couldn’t be more proud of you,” Loving Mom, she signed the note.

Meanwhile, Drake has been quiet for the most part in his beef with Kanye West. The two seem to have a beef after Drake addressed the rumor that Kanye was delaying ‘Donda’ and waiting to drop it the same day as Drake in a bid to outshine Drake’s album.

Drake later dissed Kanye in verse on his collab “Betrayal” with Trippie Red, where he said whatever Kanye does has no impact on CLB.

On Tuesday, Drake took shots at Kanye once again as he seemingly takes the side of Soulja Boy, who has spent the last two days cussing at Kanye after he was left of the final cut for Donda. Big Draco has said he wanted to beat up Kanye and challenged him to a celebrity boxing match to deal with things.

Drake, on the other hand, shared a video of himself with a filter that had him wearing Soulja Boy glasses as he made the sound “womp womp.” Drake hasn’t otherwise spoken on the Kanye beef. However, he added the words – “CLB = GREATNESS FRIDAY,” to the video.