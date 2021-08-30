Summer Walker Accuses London On Da Track Of Being A Deadbeat & Sending Threats

Summer Walker has once again taken to Instagram to voice her frustrations regarding her ‘deadbeat’ baby daddy, London on da Track.

According to Summer Walker, he has threatened her and an unnamed man who is assisting Summer with caring for her child in his absence. She posted a series of Instagram Story postings about his threats as she further criticized his questionable fathering abilities.

In the first Story post, she stated, “London calling everyone around me cause he BLOCKED talking bout if you care about summer get that n****a away from her. So if anything happens to me it was him. Ghetto baby daddy from hell.”

Summer Walker and London On Da Track welcomed their baby girl, affectionately called ‘Bubbles’ back in March. Their relationship has been rocky since its start and it has been scattered with numerous splits. After slamming London in her last album and taking to Instagram in June to tell women to stay away from men like him, it seemed like there was no reconciling in the future for the couple.

She continued her rant via her IG Story adding, “I be minding my business & NEVER call him unless it’s about the wellbeing of my child. Smh crazy mf. & “that n***a” has been raising your child since 2 months cause you ain’t s**t & wouldn’t help me. You need to stop threatening people and tell him thank you, f***kin weirdo.”

Many are finding it tough to sympathize with him in this latest Instagram attack due to his past deeds. To add insult to injury, in her last post in the series, Summer further lashed out against London On Da Track, boldly stating that he can take back the car he had given her. She declared, “& come get this car, I don’t want nothing from you n this s**t ain’t even paid for. I like my cars paid OFF.”

Being a mother is a big job, and the singer has seemingly found out that moms seldom get a break. She expressed this concern via a post and delete following her rant. She stated, “I can’t take a s**t or eat in peace without hearing hysterical screaming in the background or having food snatched off my plate before I can get to it but most “fathers” know nothing of these struggles lol (rolling eye emoji).”

The public image of London isn’t helping the rumor mill surrounding him. The producer has developed a reputation as a skirt-chaser and a deadbeat parent as a result of his previous public misdeeds and baby mama drama. To make matters worse, he was recently seen candle-shopping with Shenseea, a Jamaican dancehall musician and sensation. Fans have been questioning if they are just working together on music or if the pair are romantically involved.

London On Da Track respond to Summer Walker

London On Da Track issued a response to Summer Walker saying she is lying about him threatening to people around her and not living up to his duties as a father.

His baby mamas, Erica Racine and Eboni have also backed up his story while calling out Summer Walker.