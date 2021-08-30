Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Take Shots At Kanye West Over “Donda” Snub

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy took turn blasting Kanye West after their verses were left off Donda.

Chris Brown is not pleased that he was taken off of Kanye West’s album Donda. The artist appears on one of the tracks, but it appears as though he expected to be on another track or tracks.

Brown had shared in July that he and Kanye West would be teaming up on the upcoming album. “DAT YEEZY AND BREEZY,” he had posted on his story.

However, it seems that Brown is not pleased that he was removed from the track “New Again’. He shared a comment on the situation in a post and deleted on his Instagram Stories.

“KANYE A WHOLE HOE,” he said in one Story. “Nah he tweakin,” another Story read.

Chris Brown speaks pic.twitter.com/lYtGn9x0ei — Saycheese TV ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 29, 2021

Brown isn’t the only one that’s slighted by Ye as Soulja Boy also shared his disappointment at not making the final cut for the album.

“This n***** Kanye smh. Tell homie don’t hit my phone no more,” Soulja Boy said in a tweet. “Idk how to feel, Kanye sent that song “remote control,” and I don’t hear my verse on it… hmmm f*** that n****,” he added in another.

He added several more tweets as he vented.

“That n**** Kanye weird af,” he said in one tweet before adding another- “F*** that my Kanye diss song finna drop im tired of sparing this clown a** n****.

This nigga Kanye smh. Tell homie dont hit my phone no more. pic.twitter.com/jAoumHDz4F — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 29, 2021

Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song “remote control” and I don’t hear my verse on it… hmm fuck that nigga https://t.co/tGIGuO3Pnr — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 29, 2021

The “Kiss me Thru the Phone” artist also shared screenshots of previous conversations that Kanye sent him asking him to collab for fashion and music.

“Yo it’s Ye. I love you bro. You’re a genius. Wana work with you on the new GAP campaign. And my new album,” a text supposedly from Kanye to Draco read.

“Ye. How are fam. Love u too bro. Thanks that means ALOT coming from u. I’m Down let’s wor on fashion and music,” Draco’s text responded.

The text conversation goes on with Kanye inviting Soulja Boy to come to Los Angeles to make music or tell Ye where he was so he can pull up. The texts were dated as far back as May and go on in an ongoing conversation to July 25, supposed around the time that Kanye rented out the Mercedez-Benz stadium to finish up his album after his first listening party on July 22.

Kanye West asked Soulja Boy to come to Atlanta, and the latter says he’s in LA but will make it down to Atlanta for the recording.

Apparently, they recorded for the song “Remote Control,” but Soulja Boy was later chopped from the song, which now appears on streaming platforms with Kanye alone.

Fans were also upset at another edit that appeared on the album. Apparently, Kanye also created a second version of “Jail” that he originally created with Jay-Z, but in the second version, he chopped off Jay-Z and replaced him with DaBaby. However, both versions of the song are available for streaming.

With the latest claim by Kanye West that his album was released without approval by Universal, it seems that the rapper is probably not done with the album and the features or the versions released might be changed to the collabs he shot.

Meanwhile, the latest shots fired by Brown may not be taken lightly by Kanye. The two artists have worked together previously on “Down” and “Waves,” both hits. However, the “forever” artist publicly criticized Kanye when he made his controversial comments about slavery and African-Americans in 2018.

“THIS MAN IS A CLOWN! OUR SONG JUST WENT PLATINUM BUT F** THAT! CMON BRUH, and if any flunkies gotta problem,, SEE ME… please! PLEASE BLACK PEOPLE,” Breezy said. “DO NOT FOLLOW THIS N**A ON HIS PATH TO DESTRUCTION! WHATEVER HELP U THINK I NEED…. GET IT FOR HIM ASAP! IMA FAN OF THIS MANS MUSIC SO WHAT HE SAYS IS LISTENED TO AND INTERNALIZED. WAKE THE HELL UP KANYE…. PLEASE. SLAVERY WAS A CHOICE? Whattttttt?”

However, the two made up, and Ye even gifted Kanye custom gear and later a luxury car in observance of Brown’s time and impact on the music industry.

Kanye West’s edits, on the other hand, might not be a mistake after all, as all of his moves are calculated and strategic.

Ye is known for his loyalty, particularly those who support him, like DaBaby, who he noted in leaked texts was the only one who publicly supported his run for President during the 2020 elections.

According to Kanye, he wouldn’t release his album without DaBaby’s feature just because of the support DaBaby previously gave him.