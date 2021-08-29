Spice and Jada Kingdom Plots First Collaboration

A Spice and Jada Kingdom collaboration is in the works.

As Spice and Jada Kingdom continue to express love for each other in a charming friendship, fans and followers were anticipating a collaboration from the two artistes. Finally, it looks like things are setting into place and fans should be welcoming a new Spice-Jada collab soon. The “Heavy” singjay made the first move on IG on Sunday morning (August 29) when she tagged the Queen of Dancehall and request a collaboration.

“Good morning everyone, please tag @spiceofficial & ask her when we aguh collab!….thanks, bye,” she wrote below a picture of her and Spice that appears to be a cover art made by a fan.

“And thanks to whoever made this edit!!!” she said in the comment section about the photo.

Spice perhaps woke up to numerous notifications showing her tagged beneath the post, and one hour later, she took to the comment section to respond. “MONDAY MORNING AS MI LAND. Bright and early Weh Yah say now? Mi ready!!” she wrote.

The “So Mi Like It” deejay moments later took to her personal Instagram page to reiterate, “Smaddy tag @jadakingdom and tell her say mi ready !!”

While a collaboration with Spice and Jada is exciting, even as the news spreads like wildfire across social media, the connection between the two dancehall divas would perhaps have led them to this moment, almost inevitably. Still, fans are happy the agreement is taking place now and right before their eyes.

Just a week ago, Spice took to Instagram to shower Jada Kingdom with love and praises, declaring herself a “super fan” of Jada’s music. The random appreciation came after Jada Kingdom made her way to Spice’s stage show performance in Bridgeport, Connecticut, after wrapping up her show an hour away in Hartford.

Needless to say, the feeling is reciprocated as Jada continually expresses her love towards Spice on social media. The singer was present at Spice’s son Nicholas’ birthday party days ago, where she kissed him on the cheek and helped to make his birthday special by cutting the cake with him.

As the two women continue to grow their friendship, they might as well bring some of their unity in the production of a song, and fans are definitely here for it.

“We’ve been waiting like the children of Israel waited for Moses to part the red sea,” one person commented, while another suggested, “y’all need more than a collab y’all need a EP.”

With both artistes ready to work together and fans ready to receive a masterpiece, let’s see what will happen in the weeks to come.