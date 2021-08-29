Sean Paul Ready To “Break It Off” With Rihanna Again

Sean Paul says it’s time for a second collaboration with billionaire businesswoman and artist Rihanna.

The two previously collaborated on “Break it Off” in 2006, and the Jamaican deejay has always spoken that his favorite collab will always be with Rihanna, who flew to Jamaica to do the song with him rather than him sending his part to her producer or vice versa.

“Most collabs I do I travel abroad or do over the internet we do that…but she was like I met her on tour and she was like ‘I want come to Jamaica and I love Jamaica and most people want to go to Africa but Jamaica is a big place to me and I want to visit’. And one day she picked up the phone and called me ‘I’m coming for Christmas’…and I took her to Bob Marley museum,” Sean Paul said.

“Break It Off” was produced and co-written by producer Don Corleon and featured on Rihanna’s ‘A Girl like Me‘ her second album. The song peaked on the Billboard Hot 100, at No. 9. The song was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2015.

Sean Paul meanwhile called on fans to write to Rihanna for a new collab.

“RRR!!!! THE PEOPLE SAY THEY WANT ANOTHER BANGER WITH ME AND U @badgalriri. SP CREW TELL HER NUH!!!” he said.

Sean Paul has collaborated with quite a few notable artists, most of whom are females, including Beyonce on “Baby Boy,” Keyshia Cole on “Give It Up To Me,” Blu Cantrell on “Breathe,” Kelly Rowland on “How Deep Is Your Love,” Sia on “Cheap Thrills,” among others.

After being in the music industry for more than twenty years, the artist has managed to still be one of the best artists and internationally recognized out of Jamaica.