Fivio Foreign Says Kanye West Producing His New Album

Is Kanye West executive producing Fivio Foreign’s next album?

After they collaborated on “Off the Grid” featuring Playboi Carti, the last thing fans expected was this turn of events, but they are pleasantly surprised. At the latest DONDA listening party hosted by Kanye West, the latest version of the single was played, which has put Fivio Foreign in a great spotlight. Many fans are praising him for his iconic verse on the track.

“They call me a product of my environment, I tell them Nah I’m what God-produced” is a small cut of genius that he spit on the track.

The rapper made the announcement that Kanye would be producing his album after getting tweeted by a fan. The fan’s tweet stated, “Kanye West gotta exec produce Fivio Foreign’s whole career from now idc.”

Fivio quickly delivered on the fan’s wish, tweeting, “He doing my Album.”

He doin my Album. https://t.co/wzhvj5BOX1 — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) August 27, 2021

Now, while it’s not his whole career that will be ramped up by Kanye, fans are grateful that his upcoming album will be given the golden touch by Ye. The tweet has received over 12K likes and has fans stirring up, putting him at Trending Top 3 in the world on Twitter. He celebrated the moment by taking to Instagram and sharing a screenshot of the proud moment.

He captioned the post, “Woke up & saw we was Trending Top 3 in da world (earth emoji) S/O 2 da Genius @kanyewest #Donda.”

The album comes as great news for a not-so-great start of the summer for his fans. He was incarcerated on April 21st for resisting arrest and possession of a weapon. He marked his official release on July 13 in a short and sweet tweet, “Free (unlocked emoji)” and has seemed to hit the ground running.

Kanye West announced the release date for Donda for September 3, the same day that Drake announced that his album, Certified Lover Boy, is dropping.