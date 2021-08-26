Saweetie Calls Cap On Story She’s Back With Quavo

Saweetie says that the story that came out this week about her and Quavo spending quality time together in New York is not true.

The couple both announced their split publicly five months ago, but it seems that all’s not lost as both have been reportedly spending quality time together. It seems that those rumors of Quavo and Saweetie reconnecting in New York are totally bogus, at least according to the West Coast rapper/singer.

While they are rumored to be on “good terms,” the two had a nasty breakup that was publicized with Quavo, 30, reportedly taking back the custom Bentley he bought Saweetie for her birthday the year before.

Saweetie, on the other hand, claimed that Quavo cheated on her, which lead to the breakup as she referenced the many gifts he lavished on her to butter her up with his transgressions. The two were also seen fighting in an elevator, which led to police announcing that it was investigating the incident.

However, a source close to the couple is reporting to news outlets that they have reconnected and are enjoying their time together. They were dating for three years prior to breaking up.

“Saweetie and Quavo are currently both in New York and have quietly been spending time together on the DL,” HollywoodLife reported a music source saying. “Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he’s been asking to see her. Apparently she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they’re both there at the same time.”

It doesn’t appear that the pair is back together, however, despite claims by Hollywoodlife, as Saweetie directly responded to that story, saying it’s all lies.

“Pinocchio ass article anyways back to this #saweetiemeal,” Saweetie tweeted.

pinocchio ass article ? anyways back to this #saweetiemeal https://t.co/8R09HX8qwm — BIG MAC MAMA (@Saweetie) August 26, 2021

Since breaking up, neither Quavo nor Saweetie has seen other people, even though many felt that Jack Harlow tried to shoot his shot at Saweetie a few months back.

The source, however, says that it is highly that the couple might reconcile. “Their connection certainly hasn’t gone away and the chemistry they’ve always had is undeniable.”