Boosie Badazz Shares Video Of His Gay Tour Manager, Insists He’s Not Homophobic

Boosie Badazz in an effort to defend himself against claims that he is homophobic is showing off his tour manager, who he says is gay, which he has no problem with.

The Baton Rouge rapper came under fire in recent days for his comments which many say are homophobic, transphobic, and plain misogynistic. The rapper has held a strong anti-gay stance in comments and interviews over the years and even defended DaBaby over his recent comments at Rolling Loud Miami, which were homophobic.

However, Boosie Badazz is holding out that he isn’t homophobic and that his comments are “misunderstood” because he has nothing against people who are gay. He shared online on Tuesday that, in fact, his tour manager is gay.

In a recent video shared by the rapper, Boosie is seen in his kitchen talking to family members when he introduces his tour manager.

“This is my tour manager, he takes care of a lot of business, that’s Jay Cooper,” said Boosie, introducing his friend. “He go get the money right there. People don’t understand, Jay, that I have nothing against gay people or nothing like that. You’re gay. You make half my money! I’m just misunderstood sometimes,” he says in response to the issue of homophobia coming up.

“Sometimes I just say it the wrong way. [Gay people] be misunderstood. I got family members [that are] gay, like, gay people have better hearts than us regular n***as,” he adds.

The rapper continues to talk about being misunderstood, albeit to the blunt he was smoking.

The rapper’s words and actions have not matched up, though, as in recent comments he made about Lil Nas X, who is gay, have resurfaced.

He has also said disgusting things about other gays like Zaya Wade- the transgender daughter of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, and other LGBTQIA people.

In reference to Lil Nas X, Boosie had previously said he would “drag his a** offstage and beat his a**” if Lil Nas X were to perform naked at the MTV Video Music Awards.

His comments were in reaction to Lil Nas X jokingly saying in July that he and Jack Harlow would perform their collab “Industry Baby” nude at the MTV Music Awards.