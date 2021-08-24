Dancehall Icon U-Roy’s Longtime Partner, Marcia Smikle, Dead At 65

The legendary U-Roy’s long-time partner Marcia Smikle has died at the age of 65-years-old.

According to reports, she passed at the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew on Monday, August 22. They had been together for over four decades. In February, the well-respected reggae/dancehall foundation artist, U-Roy, died of complications caused by diabetes and hypertension at the same hospital. He was 78 years old at the time of his death. Smikle’s daughter Susan Davis spoke with the Jamaica Observer and confirmed her mom’s passing and revealed some of the circumstances surrounding her death.

She explained that her mother was having stomach pain for some time, and the complications from that seemed to be the cause of her death.

“Mi never expect her fi dead, because mi madda nuh old or show any signs like she did ah go dead soon,” she added. She described her mother as a good, strong woman who was loved by everyone.

Marcia Smikle added that her personality was well-known and that this would be her legacy. U-Roy’s passing rocked the reggae community as he is considered one of the artists that helped bring a global spotlight on reggae.

His career, which started in the 1960s on sound systems, spanned over six decades. He would go on to create Stur Gav, where he helped some of the greatest names in reggae like Josey Wales, Charlie Chaplin, Frankie Paul, Tenor Saw, and Early B to gain recognition. He was interred in Dovecot Memorial Park and Crematory in St Catherine on May 19.

U-Roy’s music continues to live on despite his passing. On July 16, 2021, and his final studio album was released. His last effort, Solid Gold U-Roy, is a posthumous collection of some of his most inspirational tracks.

We extend our condolences to the family at this time.