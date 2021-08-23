DaBaby Addresses Cancel Culture At Summer Jam Calls Critics “Cry Babies”

DaBaby addresses cancel culture at Summer Jam 2021 and labeled his critics “cry babies.”

DaBaby was apparently not canceled for one of the biggest concerts of the year in New York Hot97’s annual Summer Jam festival in spite of past pronouncements that the rapper was canceled last month over homophobic comments made at Rolling Loud Music Festival in July.

The main event went on despite the impending arrival of Hurricane Henri as the Festival events set for earlier in the day with artists like Morray, Yung Bleu, and Coi Leray were canceled.

DaBaby opened his set with an apology featuring a video montage and voice over sharing his regrets over his comments at Rolling Loud.

The rapper also shared that he was humbled and thankful for Hot97 allowing him to perform.

“(Hot 97) allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y’all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash,” DaBaby began. “They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago. And Hot 97 was also willing to stick they neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world, and still allowed me to come right out here on this stage and utilize they platform to help the world move forward and become a better place, and to not dismiss people based off mistakes like being human.”

The rapper, however, took on a less apologetic tone as he dished out his 20-minute set, calling people who were offended, crybabies.

“Y’all want me to be careful, or do you want me to turn the f*** up?” DaBaby asked the crowd. “I apologize,” DaBaby said later in the set. “But check this out. Other than the people that was truly offended, I feel like the rest of y’all motherf***s being crybabies.”

It seems his “crybabies” line might be shots thrown at Megan Thee Stallion. The terminology was the lead-in to his hit single with Megan Thee Stallion, “Cry Baby.”

Meanwhile, DaBaby also paid tribute to his friend and Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke.

“Lights in the air for Pop Smoke. Let’s make a moment NYC. Appreciate yall for having me.”

Summer Jam also paid tribute to DMX with a fire set dedicated to the rap legend by Swizz Beatz featuring Fat Joe, Remy Ma, M.O.P, Dave East, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, and more.

On the other hand, it seems that DaBaby is trying to make a comeback following the controversy that saw him being dropped from almost a dozen appearances.

The rapper faced heat following a homophobic rant that mocked AIDS victims and same-sex couples during his July 25 set at Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

Among the events that have dropped him are the Governor’s Ball and Austin City Limits. DaBaby has issued several apologies that were deemed insincere by those who felt his comments were out of place.

DaBaby gives his thanks to @HOT97 and lists several reasons why they let him perform tonight #SummerJam pic.twitter.com/F0d4sAoWsL — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) August 23, 2021