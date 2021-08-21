Offset Sends Message To Lizzo Haters “Let These Beautiful Women Be Great”

Offset tells Lizzo’s critics to knock it off.

Offset has added his voice in a bid to defend Lizzo after the artist had an emotional breakdown after fans made racist comments about her and bashed her online for being fat. The online abuse came after the release of “Rumors,” a collaboration with Cardi B.

Now, the Migos rapper is joining his wife as he calls out cyberbullies online. “Let these beautiful Black women, let these women be great,” the Migos rapper said to TMZ reporters on Thursday. “Stop judging and giving out negative energy.”

The rapper also asked fans to be more compassionate towards entertainers. “We work to be entertainers for the world. Let us be,” added Offset.

Over the weekend, Lizzo shared that the constant abuse she was feeling from bullies online was wearing her down as she tearfully stated how it affected her.

“I just feel like I’m seeing negativity directed towards me in the most weirdest way,” she said on her Instagram Live. “People saying sh*t about me that just doesn’t even make sense.”

“It’s fat-phobic, and it’s racist, and it’s hurtful,” she added. “If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like ‘Rumors’ the song, cool.”

Cardi B also defended Lizzo as she said nothing pleases bullies.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this,” she tweeted. “Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

Lizzo has received support from Missy Elliot in the form of flowers and a motivational message- “Continue to shine and be blessed through your next journey.”

Facebook has also been deleting the racist and fat-shaming comments left on her social media account.

Some accounts have also been removed from offending accounts of users for violating Facebook community guidelines for hate speech, harassment, and bullying.