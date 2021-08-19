6ix9ine Speak On Current Relationship With 50 Cent

6ix9ine says he and 50 Cent current not on speaking terms.

Tekashi 6ix9ine burned a whole lot of bridges when he infamously snitched on his affiliates in the Nine Trey gang in exchange for a shorter prison sentence. Since then, the disgraced rapper has been clinging desperately to what is left of his career and relying on his talent for trolling to keep his name in the news.

Despite so many people in the hip-hop world canceling Tekashi 69, 50 Cent was one rapper who continued to offer him words of support and encouragement, even saying that he believed 6ix9ine would continue to thrive in rap. “There’s nothing that will stop him from selling records,” Fif stated in a 2020 interview with Angie Martinez.

However, it seems that the relationship between Tekashi and Fifty is no more, according to a new interview with 6ix9ine. Chatting on a recent episode of Clubhouse, 6ix9ine was asked about his relationship with the entertainment mogul.

“Nah, I never talk to him,” he replied. “The last time I talked to him he tried to get me a lawyer while I was locked up. That’s the last time I ever communicated with him.”

Despite his support of 6ix9ine in the past, 50 Cent has also gone on the record saying he would never work with the controversial rainbow-haired rapper again because of his reputation. He explains that he grew up knowing not to associate with snitches.

More recently, Fifty has moved on in his unofficial mentorship program to another controversial rapper, DaBaby. Despite Baby’s big-time success and popularity, the rapper recently made waves with some problematic comments about the LGBTQ community.

50 Cent announced that he would be taking on a mentorship role for Da Baby only a week before the controversial video surfaced, and now some conspiracy theorists are saying that Fif sabotaged Baby’s career himself. However, others think Fifty is in no place to be calling himself a mentor, to begin with, considering his own problematic comments over the years.