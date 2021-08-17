YK Osiris Says Usher Is The ‘King Of R&B’ After Impressive Vegas Show

YK Osiris gives Usher his flowers after attending his concert in Las Vegas.

Usher is undeniably an absolute legend in R&B history, and he still has a major impact on persons even today. The eight-time Grammy winner’s high notes, song lyrics, dance moves, and excellent physique are factors that one can use to dub him the definition of a dream artiste. Usher’s tremendous catalog of hits is never-ending, and more likely than not, Usher’s songs have been blasted from many series of mixed CDs, radios, and playlists.

It would’ve probably consisted of chart-toppers such as “Burn,” “Confessions,” or “Love In This Club” back in the early 2000s, and this is without discussing his earlier or later hits, such as oldie “Nice & Slow” or “New Flame” featuring Chris Brown and “Crush” featuring Yuna.

After global R&B superstar Usher announced his 2021 Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Ceasars Palace, which would kick off on July 16, many fans all over social media were pumped. The show would feature songs from his lengthy 20-year career!

“I’m really excited about it, this is something that I’ve been talking about for years with my family, my fans and finally, now to be able to go back in time and do the earliest songs as well as new music and give people this up-close and personal..um..immersive experiences is really something that I’m looking forward to,” the multi-talented artist revealed to GMA.

Clips of his shows have since been circulating all over social media, as it appears that anyone in attendance is bound to have an amazing experience, including other singers. YK Osiris was one of many celebrities who took to their Instagram page to express how much fun he had in the presence of the “Trading Places” singer.

On August 15, he captioned his latest post, “Man usher had me all in my feelings that man really the king @usher

I don’t know who Df I thought I was lol fr I really had a great time , y’all don’t really understand how this made me feel fr , I got work to do this man really is RNB FR.”

In the video clip, Osiris can be seen dancing and lip-synching to “Burn.” He was seemingly enjoying himself as he waved his hands along with the crowd. The “Worth It” singer appeared to be in high spirits hearing Usher’s vocals live.

Although YK Osiris is new to the music scene, he’s also had his share of achievements. His hit track, ‘Worth It’ peaked at number 48 on the Billboard Hot 100. He initially gained popularity with his songs “I’m Next” and “Valentine.” The Florida-based singer’s fans quickly fell in love, thanks to his enjoyable and pleasing voice.

Another noteworthy mention of guests at Usher’s Las Vegas show is fellow R&B crooner Omarion. Omarion took his son Megga to meet Usher, and he was very excited. It was done as a surprise for his 7th birthday. What a gift!

Diddy also paid a visit to Usher’s ongoing Las Vegas residency. At one point in the show, Usher even invited his close companion on stage with him. After performing hits like “I Need A Girl,” they went on to show some well-choreographed dance moves. It was a show for the centuries to come!

After the show, Usher took to Instagram to express his sincere feelings, “Big Bruh @diddy came through reminded Vegas what this is … real Day 1. 2 Kings!! He crowned me! That meant the world to me Love. We rock together for life!! Til the wheels fall off. BadBoy for life!”

In response to YK Osiris’s post, fans have stated that Usher will forever be the King of R&B, and many have expressed that if given the opportunity to attend the show, their behavior would be quite similar.