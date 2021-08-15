Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over Hand Sanitizer

Yella Beezy is disputing police account that he was arrested for drugs and claims that the substance found by police is hand sanitizer mistaken for drugs.

Yella Beezy on Friday took to his official Instagram account, where he said denied that police found drugs in his car. He says the police are targeting him.

“I went to jail and got arrested for hand sanitizer, not no drugs bruh. Let me tell you how desperate they is to make an arrest. Homie got a brand of hand sanitizer that looks like a drink. But it say hand sanitizer on it. Just like how girls got the eyelashes in a pill jar, she got hand sanitizer in a drink bottle,” he said while holding the bottle.

Beezy went on to say that when he was arrested, he was trying to explain to the police that it was sanitizer, but none of the officers wanted to touch it or smell it to be sure. He noted that the maker of the product had to visit and bring cases of the hand sanitizer to the holding facility he was being held at to prove his claim.

“I’m the first rapper that went to jail over hand sanitizer.”

In the video he shared, he noted that he will be vindicated for the allegations.

“Wen they run test on the hand sanitizer the charges gone be dropped,” Beezy said. “Lied again and said the dogs ‘alerted’ on my car – everybody know i don’t smoke! On straight bs…. i told the man smell it or put it on your hand and they wouldn’t, couldn’t do nothing about the guns Cuzz everything legit but when guns and ‘drugs’ together that’s a case. Even tho it’s hand sanitizer they still charged me until they find out lol … all they had to do was smell it or put some on took money, jewelry and phones for what? Crazy!”

Yella Beezy’s car was searched days ago, and police say they found several guns and drugs. The rapper was, however, released shortly after, with members of his team claiming that he was being targeted by police.