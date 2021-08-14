Alkaline Producer Jahvy Ambassador Signs Deal With Jaguar

Alkaline right hand man Jahvy Ambassador signs brand endorsement deal with Jaguar.

Things are looking really good for dancehall producer Jahvy Ambassador who recently revealed that he’s teamed up with luxury brand Jaguar Jamaica. The Tru Ambassador Entertainment head used Instagram to share the good news with his fans.

“Super elated to announce my partnership with @jaguarjamaica to showcase the lifestyle of the brand new Jaguar F-PACE. Nuff love to everyone who’s supported my career over the years. let’s Jag!! #artofperformance #jaguar,” he posted.

The producer is well known for his work, with some top names in dancehall like Alkaline, Mavado, Jahmiel, Kranium, and Bugle. However, his most lauded achievements come from his work with Alkaline. He was also involved in the artist’s most recent project Top Prize.

It seems that Jaguar Jamaica is just as excited to have him on board as they commented under his post. “It was an absolute pleasure having you!” a representative commented.

Other fans were also elated about the producer’s new venture.

“MOTIVATION FI THE YOUTHS,” one fan said, another added, “Fully jahvy is a great look my respect press gas me general but be careful,” and another said, “Detta Nation never stop creating waves.”

The prolific producer has been in the game for over a decade and seems to be reaping the seeds of his hard work in recent times. Last year he signed a deal with Atlantic Records. At the time, he spoke with The Jamaican Gleaner and explained that the big signing came about because of his work with Atlantic Records artist Kranium’s “Gal Policy.”

That was done on his Soul Survivor Riddim compilation which saw some big tracks being released, including “Ocean Waves” by Alkaline, “Life” by Mavado, “Shepherd” by Jahmiel, and “Weed Shop” by Star Captyn.