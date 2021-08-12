Lil Nas X Surpass DaBaby As Most Streamed Male Rapper On Spotify

Lil Nas X tops DaBaby as the most streamed male rapper on Spotify.

There’s no doubt that Lil Nas X’s career has been making highlights recently. Despite the controversy that he seems to court these days, fans seem to be vibing to his eccentric style and sound.

He’s already announced that his latest album Montero will drop soon, and one of his most controversial pieces of work to date, “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow, is still maintaining dominance on the charts. To prove that fans seem to really be into his music Lil Nas X has taken over DaBaby’s spot on Spotify.

The “Old Town Road” singer posted the news to his Twitter account that he now has more monthly listeners than the DaBaby. According to the stats, he has 52,318,623 monthly listeners, while DaBaby has 51,749,552.

“Wow this is insane. This is the most i’ve ever had in my career. thank u to everybody listening,” he tweeted on hearing the news. He reposted the stats from a Twitter page called Lil Nas X Stats.

wow this is insane. this is the most i’ve ever had in my career. thank u to everybody listening. ? https://t.co/JbCmp8QFN3 — nope ?? (@LilNasX) August 10, 2021

The good news keeps coming in for him as well since “Industry Baby” passed 100 million Spotify streams as of yesterday, August 10. What’s sure to add salt to the wound for DaBaby is the fact that he’s been harshly criticized in recent times following his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami last month.

Lil Nas X has already announced his intention to go back to his “cowboy era” after this album drops. That phase of his career began in 2019 and shot him into the limelight after the mega-hit “Old Town Road.”

He’ll be hoping to replicate that success, as that Billy Ray Cyrus assisted track has already been certified 14x-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). No other song has ever done as well, according to RIAA’s 69-year history.