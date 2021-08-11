Rihanna Celebrates In Bed Fenty Perfume Selling Out In Hours After Launch

Rihanna was celebrating the successful launch of her new Fenty fragrance while still in bed.

The ANTI artist’s success in the business world remains astounding as her fans bought out her early access to Fenty Parfum, which dropped on Monday night. On Tuesday, Rihanna shared her happiness at succeeding at her cologne drop with caviar in bed.

“How I woke up after #FENTYPARFUM sold out this morning,” Rihanna captioned a trio of photos that showed her wearing braids and a black hoodie with dark glasses and eating the caviar with a plastic spoon.

It’s been a short two weeks since Rihanna announced her business, branching out into the fragrance business, a highly competitive industry with almost every celebrity having their own line, including the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Britney Spears, and Kim Kardashian.

Rihanna also singlehandedly became the face of her perfume campaign, which has been the case for most of her product launches, proving the billionaire’s star power is truly unmatched.

Her latest success is among those in a line of accomplishments for the 33-year old who was named a billionaire this year, becoming the richest female musician and second to only Oprah Winfrey among the richest women in entertainment.

Even though she has had a few perfumes before- including Crush launched in 2016 and Reb’l Fleur, her new perfume falls under her Fenty fragrance business- a branch of the Fenty Beauty line of businesses that began in 2017 with just makeup and foundation.

The singer, on the other hand, has shelved her artistic career as she focuses on her business for now, but fans keep asking for her album R9 that’s been in the making for almost five years.

Nevertheless, it seems that Rihanna’s plan for her business is a complete 360-when it comes to beauty as the artist is expected to be embarking on a new business venture- breaking into the multi-billion dollar hair industry.

Fenty is presently awaiting approval for its latest trademark filing for Fenty Hair in the class of “non-medicated hair care preparations, hair-styling preparations, hair straightening products,” among others.