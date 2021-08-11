50 Cent Says He Wants Taraji P. Henson To Join “Power” Franchise

50 Cent went from hating on Taraji P. Henson to wanting her to join his Power franchise.

The rap icon turn TV mogul has declared that he would like to see the actress join Power, despite recently comparing her to Patina Miller, that ultimately backfired. 50 Cent, who is known to be quite troublesome on social media, on Tuesday took to Instagram to make the comparison between Henson’s role as Cookie in Empire and Miller’s role as Raquel “Raq” Thomas on Power Book III.

The “In Da Club” rapper engaged in a back-and-forth with Miller, who did not take the praise but insisted that she and Taraji are great actors that can coexist.

50 Cent took the low road and posted a screenshot of her comment, where he called Taraji P. Henson “crazy” but admitted that she put in the work to get where she is at in the film industry.

With that bold statement, fans are most certainly taken aback by 50’s new declaration that the celebrity he’d like to see on his show is Taraji.

During an interview with TheGrio, Nayo Campbell asked, “Is there an actor or singer that you would wanna add to the Power universe? They would of course have to audition, but who would you like to see audition for power?”

“There are so many people at different points,” 50 responded. After beating around the bush for a few moments, he declared, “I like Taraji… she work for it . Taraji been… you know how you play a defining character and you cant escape it,” he said. “Alot of people when you think Taraji you think Baby Boy, but that was 20 years ago. That’s how much work she put in….since then till now. But she’s been someone to us culturally from that point. That’s her breakout role to us, how we identify who she is.”

The rapper proceeded to continue his comparison to Miller, but this time, with a different tone. “This is for Patina, Raising Kanan is her breakout role… .it’s gonna be the one that last, they gonna be calling her Raq[uel] for the rest of her career.”

Taraji P. Henson has not responded to any of 50’s comments, but fans are cheering for her actually to make an appearance on the exciting drama series. Many are adamant that this was all a part of 50’s plan, noting that he had liked Taraji all along.

“I would actually love to see it,” one person said, while another advised, “50, you could just ask instead of harassing/trolling this woman. LMAOOO, but ig that’s his way of praising her and actually wanting to work with her.”

Taraji P. Henson is famous for her phenomenal acting skills in films such as Baby Boy, What Men Want, and Acrimony, and in TV series like Empire.