50 Cent Tries To Start Beef Between Patina Miller & Taraji P. Henson And It Backfired

50 Cent tried to start a beef between his Power star Patina Miller and Taraji P. Henson, but it backfired.

Trolling seems to come naturally to 50 Cent, and if you’re on his radar, he’s not going to be easy on you. He’s become well-known for his witty remarks and quick answers back. This morning, the successful TV executive producer was at it once again but had to concede in the end.

This time his long-time trolling of Empire earned him a sharp and critical reply from one of the actresses on his show Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The veteran rapper has often compared his show Power and its spinoffs to Empire, noting that he believes his show is superior.

Using his favorite social media platform, Instagram, Fif posted, “You know i don’t miss nothing @patinamiller knocking cookie shit out the box. Empire who, how, where? LOL.”

Patina Miller, who stars as Raquel Thomas, Kanan’s mother, was having none of it and came to the defense of Empire star Taraji P. Henson.

Miller replied, “Normally I wouldnt comment, but i feel its necessary…both of these characters are strong af.” She added, “I love that queen and look up to her! I do think both characters can co exist and one doesnt have to be “better” than the other…Lift them both up!! Thank you for your support always.”

While she did show support for Fifty, he was clearly caught off guard by the genuine comments and put the matter to rest by explaining what he meant. He first said, “did she just say that?” showing his surprise with comment.

50 Cent added: “@patinamiller i’m the only one comparing you and @tarajiphenson to make people see you that way. Taraji crazy ass put in a lot of work, it takes a lot of time to get in the hearts and minds of an audience like that. you over there on some black women power shit smh LOL WTF.”

While it’s not quite an apology from Fifty, it’s at least an acknowledgment that Miller’s point of view was taken into consideration, something that is not usually forthcoming from the New York native.