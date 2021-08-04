Bounty Killer Sons Mavado & Vybz Kartel Feature On Star-Studded ‘King Of Kingston’ Guest List

It’s all about unity on Bounty Killer’s forthcoming project King Of Kingston with notable features from his musical sons, Mavado and Vybz Kartel.

Bounty Killer has been teasing fans with his upcoming album King of Kingston. While he is yet to reveal a release date, the deejay has named some of the artists who will be featured on the project.

In an interview with Onstage host Winford Williams that was released on Monday (August 2), the “Fed Up” deejay listed Bling Dawg, Wayne Marshall, Vybz Kartel, Busy Signal, Richie Stephens, Barrington Levy, Sanchez, Chronixx, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dog and potentially, Mavado as the features on the long-awaited project.

While artists such as Richie Stephens and Busy Signal have shared a good relationship with Busy Signal over the years, the history with Mavado is not very pleasant, which is why this particular collab is bound to raise some eyebrows.

Mavado was a part of Bounty’s “Alliance” along with Vybz Kartel, Busy Signal, Wayne Marshall, and others, with the group playing a major role in the artistes big break on the entertainment scene.

Mavado worked closely with Bounty Killer in the initial stages of his career, but the once mentor-mentee relationship soon turned sour and led to some verbal conflicts and even near-physical altercations.

Soon enough, the feud descended into longstanding malice that recently transformed to civility.

Last year, Bounty Killer posted a photo of his two artists, who are also popular enemies, Mavado and Vybz Kartel, and captioned the post, “transformation mondays who dem yute ya ppl? So we transform ghetto people pickney from nutten to sup’m tag dem it’s a mighty long way a far we fawud from give thanks.”

Earlier this year, after Mavado’s mother died, Bounty also offered condolences and supportive words, given that he suffered the same loss back in 2012.

“Jah know star, I just want to send my deepest sympathy and condolences to @mavadogully and his family on the passing of his mom, despite our situation, but I know the void and emptiness cause by the loss of a mom, it’s a very sad street that we all have to trod one day, prayers goes out stay strong” Bounty posted to his Instagram account.

Still, Mavado would have been the least expected deejay to be listed, even potentially, on the Grunggodzilla’s project. But, the deejay seems to be grabbing artists from his former Alliance Movement along with other major stars that he declined to list.

“Mi nah tell yuh nuh more whole heap a people ago deh pon di album, but it’s going to be one of the greatest dancehall album because it’s a double album mix wid reggae and dancehall fusion music to cause we nah stuck inna nuh box but its a dancehall album and everybody know my album always have some versatility,” he told Winford.

King of Kingston will be the deejay’s first album in about 18 years. It is preceded by the Grammy-nominated Ghetto Dictionary that came out in 2002. “The last great Dancehall album was Ghetto Dictionary Grammy nominated… remember 2002, nominated for the Grammy alongside Lee Scratch Perry,” Bounty recalled. “Lee Scratch Perry copped the reggae which was fair enough cause that’s our grandfather, the pioneer, the legend,” he explained.

Bounty Killer again seeks to deliver a great package with this upcoming work. In June, he disclosed that King of Kingston is “95% loading,” but is yet to disclose a date for the big drop. The album is executively produced by Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley through his label, “Ghetto Youths International.”

There are also reports that DJ Khaled has put some work into the album as well. Bounty Killer, born Rodney Price, despite being in the industry for decades, pushes forward with a bright future ahead. The deejay also recently signed a global publishing deal with Creative Titans, ahead of his album release.