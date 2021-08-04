Blac Chyna Says Transphobic Tweets Towards Tyga A Result Of Hacking

A day after her Twitter account made disparaging comments about her baby daddy Tyga, Blac Chyna claims that she was hacked.

The tweets in question, made on August 2, reads, “Tyga loves Trans , me 2 [lips emoji].” In a subsequent tweet, Chyna’s account wrote, “Tell the truth @Tyga!”

The model now denies that the tweets came from her. A representative of her camp told The Shade Room that the tweets were not from Blac Chyna as her account was hacked.

The rep said, “Unfortunately, Blac Chyna’s Twitter account was hacked yesterday as she would not purposely speak negatively about Tyga online.”

The rep further apologized for the comment. The apology and explanation came after members of the LGBTQ community began calling out Chyna for being transphobic.

While she has not responded to the critics, Blac Chyna also confirmed that she was hacked, writing, “Got my page back,” today. She also wrote, “Everything always works itself out, positive vibes, peace, and love,” seemingly I’m responding to the whole saga.

Needless to say, not everyone bought Chyna’s story of being hacked.

One Twitter user said, “Something tells me that because the script got flipped on her and didn’t play out how she wanted she’s now gonna be claiming she was “hacked”……..it’s the tackiness baby.”

Another user said, “Every time u f**k up! ur page is “hacked!” DONT BELIEVE IT FOR EVEN 1 MINUTE! PATHETIC. Own ur mistakes! U might b better.”

Tyga did not respond to the comments from Chyna’s page. The rapper and his ex, whom he dated for three years, have had a tumultuous relationship. Their union led to the birth of King Cairo, who they co-parent successfully.

After the split, he reportedly left Blac Chyna for Kylie Jenner. The IG model would later date and have a child with Kylie Jenner’s brother Robert Kardashian.

At least two transgender women have claimed they hooked up with Tyga, which is where the accusation stems from. In 2015 transgender porn star Mia Isabella claimed she had a three-year sexual affair with Tyga. Shortly after, another transgender model named Cassandra said she too hooked up with T-Raww and that the rapper would pay to hook up with other transgender women.