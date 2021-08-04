50 Cent Says Jadakiss Smoked Cam’ron In Verzuz, Shares Hilarious Meme

50 Cent trolls Cam’ron following an epic Dipset and The Lox Verzuz clash.

You know it was an epic Verzuz battle when veteran rapper and professional troller 50 Cent weigh in. It didn’t take the New York native long to share his opinion following last night’s (August 3) virtual battle between The LOX and Dipset.

The two renowned groups brought the heat, but to 50 Cent, there was one clear winner. The two crews consisted of some real hardcore rappers who’ve had their fair share of the limelight. The LOX featured their heavy hitters, including Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch, while Dipset brought their A-team of Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey. Even though the show was still streamed, a live show was held at the Madison Square Garden Stage.

As could be expected, 50 gave it to The LOX. It’s really not surprising since G-Unit also has a history of beef with Dipset, but it’s his trolling that has fans rolling. He first took to Twitter to get at Cam’ron. He posted a photoshopped picture of Jadakiss wearing Cam’ron’s signature pink mink.

“@jadakiss The LOX smoked @mr_camron DIPSET last night,” he captioned the photo adding, “LOL took his pink shi*t.”

He wasn’t done there either, as he switched gears to Instagram, where he shared a made-up newspaper article. The headline read, “Rapper Jadakiss arrested on murder charge,”. He captioned that post, “Damn they are working this sh*t LOL”

The two no longer have any beef, having settled their differences about five years ago. That ended a beef that had almost ten years of diss tracks back and forth between the camps.

Around the time the pair dropped the feud, Cam spoke with MTV and confirmed they were good.

“I don’t have no problem with 50. 50 cool with me. It was good for hip-hop. We had our little hip-hop beef or whatever you wanna call it, but ain’t no problem,” he said at the time. The popular opinion does seem to lean towards Jadakiss’ team being the victors, at least according to many fan’s reactions.