42 Dugg Trends As Video Of Him Kissing His Son Went Viral, Fans Threaten To Call CPS

42 Dugg trends after sharing a video of himself kissing his son as fans react.

The Detroit native was threatened by fans who were angry at a video he posted online with his son in which he can be seen suggestively licking and s**king on the child’s neck. 42 Dugg deleted the video after hundreds online threatened to call Child Protective Services for what looked like him trying to put a hickey on the child’s neck while the child appeared visibly uncomfortable.

42 Dugg, 25, shared the video to his official Instagram account as he celebrated the third birthday of his son. However, while some of the videos shared were innocent and showing that he adored his son, one of the videos made fans uncomfortable as he licked the child’s neck then proceeded to suck on it as the child wriggled out of his grasp while protesting.

Some fans didn’t find the video to be a problem as affection between father and son were still something that made any people uncomfortable. Those in support called it “harmless fun’ between the father and his son.

However, some fans were disgusted by the display of affection.

“That video of 42 Dugg is the cringiest thing I’ve seen in awhile.” One person posted on social media. Another said, “I’m not telling anyone how to parent but that would be the LAST day 42 Dugg see his son unsupervised.”

The rapper was incensed by the comments and reacted online as he bashed fans for associating his affections with being gay.

“Ain’t nobody going for that gay ass hoe ass Sh*t y’all on , y’all quit to get on some GAY B*TCH ASS SH*T BUT WHEN AS N*GGA JUMP DOWN ON ONE YOU HOE N*GGAS AND CALL SOMEBODY OUT WE HOMOPHOBIC,” he says in inference to DaBaby’s recent homophobic comments.

His rant went bash what he called a gay agenda being forced on him and others.

“DONT NOBODY GIVE AH F*CK ABOUT THAT SH*T YALL DONT NONE US WE ENTERTAINERS THATS IT. WE NOT HERE TO coach you on life if I say I’m not with that gay sh*t that’s where y’all should leave it quit tryna shove that sh*t down N***as throats,ah gay n*gga ah be on national tv tonguing another HOE ASS N***A, but that’s ok though y’all or no other motherf***as on earth ain’t finna make me like SH*T ION LIKE.”

The rapper, who is known for his controversial lyrics and his run-ins with the law added, had a message for those who didn’t like him -“f***k yall,” he said.

