Intence and Moyann Drops Steamy “Too Good” Visual

Sexy, erotic, and unexpected are just a few of the words dancehall fans use to describe “Too Good,” released on July 28th.

The spicy track is the latest from Moyann, and it features the Yeng Boss, Intence. Dancehall fans were nothing short of surprised for quite a few reasons, as they did not expect to have Intence deejaying on the track with the bombshell.

The Yeng deejay released his EP, “Wounded,” only a week ago, and thus no one would have imagined that he would be following up with new music in such a short space of time. The other factor that left fans with their jaws open was the lyrics. Fans were excited to see Intence show his softer, more intimate side through his music.

This is definitely one to add to your lovemaking playlist. The video is set in an office. Moyann is depicted as your typical working-class girl, putting in some overtime at the office. However, this is just a hoax to cover up her relationship with the office security guard, Intence.

After Moyann’s co-worker leaves the office, Intence calls to make sure the coast is clear and makes his entrance. The steamy 3 minute and seven-second video was lacking nothing! Moyann could be seen sensually touching herself and caressing her breast, performing for her lover.

Moyann sings, “Yeah mi p***y real tight and me f**k you real good. Noboby never make me feel like you.”

Intence adds, “Me love fi stab you out, badman nuh deal wid dollyhouse. Me nuh crab but me still live inna yuh h*le.”

Fans have been raving about the visuals and the song. One fan commented, “I know we all didn’t expect this but it’s fire!” Another viewer said, “The chemistry and the video concept issa whole vibe. I love it.”

The track was produced by Zimi Ent and DJ Frass. It has amassed over 76 thousand views thus far and is currently number 15 on YouTube’s trending list.

It appears that the song is definitely one to watch as a hot track for the summer. Check it out below.