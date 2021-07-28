Tory Lanez Mocks Cancel Culture And Drops New EP ‘We Outside’

Tory Lanez sends a message to cancel culture as he celebrates his 29th birthday with a new EP.

Tory Lanez celebrated his 29th birthday on Tuesday, July 27th, by dropping a new EP featuring five tracks, including a re-release of “Grah Tah Tah” featuring Kodak Black. The compact project is titled We Outside and marks the singer’s attempt to move past the events of 2020 that infamously led to rapper Megan Thee Stallion getting shot.

After announcing the EP, Tory added a message for his critics on Twitter, saying, “Lastly…..I refuse to let anyone DIM my light…or stop me from speaking my mind to the fullest….If u dislike my opinion this year…that’s u”.

Despite being absent from the official lineup for the Rolling Loud Miami concert this weekend, Tory Lanez was invited on stage by DaBaby only a few hours after Megan Thee Stallion finished her set. The surprise guest appearance was criticized by fans who thought the move was in poor taste on DaBaby’s part.

Lastly ….. I refuse to let anyone DIM my light … or stop me from speaking my mind to the fullest …. If u dislike my opinion this year … that’s u ?????????? — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) July 27, 2021

Following the shooting incident, Megan Thee Stallion eventually came forward to name Tory as her shooter, and the Canadian singer was charged with assault with a semiautomatic weapon, among other weapons-related charges. Advocates for Megan and victims of violence everywhere have maintained that Tory should be canceled entirely, and any artist who chooses to work with him is complicit in the assault.

Despite having so many fans turn against him after the incident with Megan, it seems Tory is determined to continue his career in music and downplay the widespread criticism he has received.

“Cancel culture doesn’t exist….,” he Tweeted on Tuesday. “It’s just a small group of n***as on TWITTER…tweeting at the same time Bunch a UGLY MF’s too lmaoooo”. Only time will tell if Tory will be “canceled” for the harm he has caused or if his fans will prioritize the music over his personal character and ultimately forgive and forget.

You can stream Tory Lanez new EP We Outside on Spotify.