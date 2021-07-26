Beenie Man Performing In The UK For First Time In A Decade at Yam Festival

King of Dancehall, Beenie Man, will make his first appearance in the UK in over ten years when he graces the stage at the inaugural Yam Carnival.

The show is often described as London’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture and will be held on August 28. Beenie Man will take to the stage at a special one-day event at Clapham Common in London. It will be his first UK performance in 12 years. The information was confirmed by the organizers of the show through a press release.

“Representing the Black experience and influence around the world, featuring the most exciting names from Africa, from the British, American and Canadian diaspora – now Beenie Man adds to a phenomenal crop of artists,” the release from Yam Carnival stated.

They added that they were excited to give fans a chance to appreciate Beenie man’s versatile catalog that spans many years.

“Expect a host of classic dancehall hits from a whopping catalogue stretching back to his early breakthrough days as a Jamaican sound system deejay, through to his first major chart-topping hits in the 90s, and collaborations with everyone from Janet Jackson to The Fugees,” they further stated.

Beenie Man will join other artists Davido, Kehlani, NSG, Patoranking, Yemi Alade and Darkoo. Koffee will join Ari Lennox, Fally Ipupa, Femi Kuti, NAO, Stonebwoy, and more on the Afrika Shrine Alive stage.

Beenie Man has already let his fans know that he would be performing through his Instagram page where he posted: “Catch me at Yam Carnival in London this August Bank Holiday weekend #UK #SimmaTheAlbum.”

His fans and colleagues were quick to share in his excitement like Konshens, who said, “KING run di Queen land. mi woulda fly in jus fi see di entrance alone to bloodklaat,” and Bounty killer who added: “Bun Dung,” followed by fire emojis.