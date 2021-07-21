Buju Banton Drops Summer Song “Summer Body”

Buju Banton drops off a new summer song, “Summer Body.”

The track was co-produced by Buju Banton, real name Mark Myrie, and Jon Jon, real name Lloyd James Jr. Anthony Dennis also gets writing credit for the new dancehall banger. This marks Buju’s first solo single since the start of this year. It arrives on the heels of a couple of collaborations from the Gargamel, including DJ Khaled’s “Where You Come From” featuring Bounty Killer and Capleton.

In his signature rustic voice, Buju toasts beautiful women who are ready to step out for summer festivities. “Some in a tights some in a leggings / some in a the pathway some deh in a the path / Longtime me no see a bunch a pretty gal a walk / If a summer you a wait for pull out yo pepper sauce / Put up yo granny frack them pop out yo shorts / Fix up yo face gal pop off yuh mask / Ready yo ready gal fi go out and floss,” Banton deejays.

Buju Banton released his new album, Upside Down 2020, last year to critical acclaim. The project earned him a Grammy nomination and several hits that are still bubbling on the airwaves.

Buju Banton recently opened up about his comparison to the late great Bob Marley, saying that while he’s honored to be compared, he still wants to chart his own path.

“I always think in my mind to be compared to a great man like ‘Gong’ is a honor, more than a privilege but I need the opportunity to be me,” Buju said in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I am a living, breathing, walking man under the face of my father. Allow me to grow, because if man cannot do what other great men have done he may as well die.”