Pop Smoke Drops 2nd Posthumous Album ‘Faith’ Featuring Chris Brown, Rick Ross & More

Pop Smoke’s Faith album is now available on all streaming platforms.

It’s already here, the second posthumous Pop Smoke album, Victor Victor CEO Steven Victor announced the star-studded lineup of the album on Thursday. The album, Faith, saw contributions from Kanye West, Pusha T, Pharrell, Rick Ross, Kid Cudi, Future, Chris Brown, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, Takeoff, Quavo, Kodak Black, The Dream, Rah Swish, Bizzy Banks, and Dua Lipa.

Pop Smoke’s team also released the album cover for the LP title Faith, showing a close-up black-and-white photo of the late rapper with his “Faith” tattoo emphasized above his eyebrow.

The first posthumous album from Pop, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, was received remarkably well by fans and critics alike when it dropped in 2020, delivering multiple hit singles and remaining in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 for an entire year. Even more impressive, the project has continued to be the best-selling rap album of 2021 so far.

While Shoot for the Stars was already in the works before Pop’s tragic and untimely death, 50 Cent took up the task of finishing the project, delivering several awards and keeping a promise Pop made to his mother about bringing her to an award show.

In addition to new music, Pop Smoke’s legacy will continue to thrive through an upcoming podcast created by Complex and Spotify which is said to discuss his life and career. The six-episode series titled Complex Subject: Pop Smoke, is going to be hosted by Pop’s lifelong friend DJ Pvnch and is set to debut on July 20th, the rapper’s birthday.

Pop Smoke was killed in a robbery in February of 2020 by an unnamed teenager who has yet to face trial for the murder. A total of five suspects were arrested in connection with the tragic event.