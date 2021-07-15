Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Shoots Video For Mystery Song Ahead Of New Album

Love and music is in the air for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

The couple was spotted in the Bronx shooting a music video and having a lot of fun while doing it. The development comes ahead of their albums. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seems to be embracing summer and their blossoming love.

The couple went viral last Sunday, July 11, after several video clips popped up on social media showing the two cozying up with each other at multiple scenes for what many think is an upcoming video, for new music, in New York City.

Rocky has already made it known that Rihanna is “the one.” He made the statements during his cover shoot for the June/July issue of GQ, where he also shared more about his feelings for her.

“The love of my life. My lady. So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

In one of the clips that become more popular than the rest, the two are showered with love from onlookers as they embrace. It seems to be mimicking a scene where A$AP Rocky is released from prison, and his ride or die is there waiting to embrace him.

To prove that love is lovely, during one of the shoots, Rocky even took a moment to greet the children on the block in the Bronx and buy them ice cream. Of course, he’s known for his lavish taste and reportedly bought out the neighborhood ice cream man so that they could all enjoy their favorite treats.

There’s a lot of speculation about what the couple is shooting videos for. It could be A$AP Rocky’s upcoming All Smiles album. He’s made it known that his music has been influenced by his love and that she’s also helped him to find the inspiration for this last album. Like all things Rihanna, we’ll just have to wait and see.