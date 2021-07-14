Popcaan Warns Other Dancehall Artists He Started The “Outside” Slang

Popcaan sends a warning to other dancehall artists about the “outside” slang.

The OVO-Unruly deejay stakes his claimed on the popular “Outside” slang as Jamaicans head outside this summer. If it’s one artist who has helped to mold dancehall’s popular culture, it’s Popcaan. The deejay can lay claim to many popular slangs and sayings that have not only been used by Jamaican fans but others from around the world. Now the deejay, who took a social media hiatus, has returned to lay claim to the viral slang “outside”.

The slang has caught even more fire since Jamaica is expecting to reopen the entertainment sector soon. It’s often used to express the desire to be outside partying or for some who happen to be caught after curfew hours. Popcaan is not letting this one slide and wants his credit. He’s already known for others like “trouble” and “killy killy.”

He made his feelings known using Twitter.

“All me a telling some people, please remember the address fi the outside slang before try claiming it. #UNRULY!!! Killy them forever outside,” he tweeted.

All me a telling some people, please remember the address fi the outside slang before try claiming it.?????#UNRULY!!! Killy them forever outside. — Popcaan (@PopcaanMusic) July 13, 2021

His simple tweet also showed how much fans missed his presence on social media. It’s already been retweeted more than 200 times and liked closed to 2000 times. For fans who follow him, it was suspected that he would have returned to social media soon since he posted on his Instagram stories recently, as he celebrated his mom, Miss Rhona’s birthday.

There’s no doubt that the phrase is his as he’s been using it since 2020, and fans were quick to note that fact as the comments came in.

“Unrully Boss ah yuh seh nuh listen to badman talk,” this fan said, while this one added, “unruly camp sold outside ah nu,” and this one advised, “My g soon start copy right the slang them.” One thing’s for sure fans are happy to see the Unruly Boss back on social media as he’s been missing in action since April.