Drake Went On IG Live With Popcaan and The Killy Killy, TROUBLE!

Drake and Popcaan were live on Instagram last night, and it sounds like they got some new heat coming our way.

Lots of artists have been going live on Instagram lately, some more surprising than others. Dancehall artiste Popcaan went live last night and invited special guest Drake to join him. The OVO Sound founder and Unruly deejay have been friends for years now and often hang out when they get the chance. Poppy was signed to Drake’s label in 2018. He announced during a recent interview that his first album for the label will be delivered this year.

During the IG Live session, Popcaan greeted Drizzy with his signature slangs, “Troubleee!” he exclaimed, referring to the Toronto rapper as the 6 God. Coincidentally, both artists were in the studio in their respective studios. Popcaan was in the studio with Protoje and his unruly crew as well as a woman he called “Carlene” throughout the session. Drizzy seemed to be pretty fond of the woman who he reacted to with excitement and called “di big boss.”

“Who dis?” Popcaan asked Drake as he angled the camera lens towards the woman seated on the couch in the studio. “Oh my goodness!” Drake responded. Popcaan then declared that “Carlene nah gi we none a her big woman fren dem,” he told Drizzy. The Toronto rapper responded, “No mi wah Carlene herself” which caused laughter to erupt on the Live.

Elsewhere in the Live, Drake asked Popcaan how many songs from the upcoming album he was on. He told the rapper that they should just do a whole album together – an idea that Drizzy seemed to agree with. Both stars said they were working on music and promised to share what they come up with at the end of the night. Though Drake’s appearance was short, it definitely left an impression.