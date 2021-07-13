King Von Killed Notorious Teenage Gangster Gakirah Barnes Says Police Report

King Von named the killer of one of Chicago’s most infamous teenage gangsters, Gakirah Barnes, according to newly released documents.

The Chicago Police Department has finally released its report on the murder of notorious teenage Gangster Gakirah Barnes also known as “K.I” and has named the late rapper King Von as her killer. Barnes was reportedly a member of the gang Gangster Disciples and was alleged to have killed more than a dozen people by the time of her death in 2014 when she was only 17 years old.

According to police reports, she was shot nine times by a hooded figure while hanging out. There have been many rumors about the death of Barnes as speculations were rife as to the motive for her killing and who might have done it.

A report by the Chicago Police Department showed that on the day Barnes was killed – April 11, 2014, two other persons were also killed. Police listed Barnes as having gang affiliation to Gangster Disciples- St. Lawrence Boys (STI). She died from a fatal gunshot wound to the neck.

At the time, the police report showed that King Von, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, was arrested as a suspect on July 22, 2014, and was charged on July 23, 2014. He was listed with rival gang affiliation to Black Disciples – O Block.

According to recollections online, Barnes was shot by a hooded figure.

The police documents released contained details from witnesses who named King Von as Barnes’ killer.

“An unknown M/1 wearing a Grey Hoodie and Blue jeans approached the victims. The unknown offender then produced a handgun and began firing in the direction of the victims, striking all three. The unknown offender then was observed entering an unknown vehicle making good his escape,” the document said.

The witness statement also went on to name Bennett as Barnes’ killer. “The investigation revealed that the victim was killed by Dayvon BENNETT.”

Here is a photo of Gakirah Barnes from Instagram.

The report went on to say that “Bennett was positively identified as the offender in the incident,” but a review by the CCSAO found that the police were unable to meet the burden of proof in court, and so charges were rejected because of the lack of strong evidence to convict Bennett.

The report also said that Bennett was also charged for first-degree murder in another incident on May 29, 2014, where he shot and killed Malcolm Stuckey. It’s unclear if the two murders are connected.

However, Chicago natives have taken to social media to discuss the latest news, with some sharing some wild theories, which also includes information that Barnes and Bennett were involved sexually in spite of being opps to each other.

Bennett (King Von), who has developed a reputation in Chicago as “the soft spoken assassin,” was shot and killed outside of a nightclub in Atlanta in the fall of 2020 following a dispute with rival rapper Quando Rondo.

Meanwhile, the documents are said to be public information released by fans on Reddit who requested the documents. The docs were not officially released by the Chicago Police Department.