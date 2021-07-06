Azealia Banks Pays Homage To Her Crush Kanye West With New Song

Kanye West will wake up today and found his name attached to another piece of content from Azealia Banks.

The female rapper is no stranger to controversy as she’s known to grab headlines for the most outlandish reasons. In what is sure to be a new controversy brewing, Azealia Banks has released a cover for her latest single, “F*ck Him All Night.”

Of course, it would not be Azealia without some spice, and she prominently displayed Kanye West’s name on her fingernails in the shot for the artwork. The artwork is similar to the glory days of Lil Kim and other female rappers who embraced their body. As expected, it’s very provocative as well and features a close-up picture of her crotch. If we’re to go with what she’s said on social media, the track should drop this Friday, July 9.

The rapper recently tried to jump on an opening when Kanye West announced that he and his wife Kim Kardashian would be splitting up. She announced that she was ready to date Kanye after he said that he would like to be with someone who could “speak the same language.”

Banks responded at that time, “It’s me guys. The powerful black demon entity awaiting in my ovaries and kanyes testicle is finally about to be unleashed upon the world. All of you n***as are going to JAIL.” It looks like she’s definitely trying to get a response from him.

She’s also recently alluded once again to the mythical Fantasea II: The Second Wave. That album, which would be her third feature, remains in contention since it was put on a temporary cancellation on July 16, 2018. About two months later, Azealia Banks said the album would still be released, and since then, she’s been teasing fans mercilessly even though the album is yet to be seen.

Besides what she’s said on social media, there is no official word, though, as to when it will actually drop. The “Chasing Time” rapper’s most recent track is “Black Madonna,” which she dropped in May.

While she is known to court controversy, she’s been relatively quiet over the last few months. She’s explained that this is because she now has a female manager and has changed up her lifestyle. You can take a look at her latest effort below.