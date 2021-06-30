Pooh Shiesty Snitch On Himself On Instagram After Shooting & Robbery Case

Pooh Shiesty is being indicted after his social media exposed crucial evidence in his armed robbery case.

The Memphis rapper is being slapped with several charges for robbery under a law regulating commerce, conspiracy, and discharging a firearm during a violent crime. Following an October 2020 incident where the rapper, along with his friends Bobby Brown and Jayden Darosa, planned a meet-up in Bay Harbor, Fla, to purchase high-end sneakers and marijuana, surveillance footage incriminated Shiesty and Darosa, who reportedly shot two men in the hip and buttocks.

Pooh Shiesty and friends who fled the scene with the goods without paying for them later got caught up on the gram when the feds found that Shiesty was flaunting the same cash from the incident on his Instagram just days prior. Reports are that federal agents are moving forward with the indictment against Pooh Shiesty, whose legal name is Lontrell Williams Jr. Earlier this month, his bond was revoked, and he is to remain in jail until trial.

According to the Miami Herald, investigators found a Louis Vuitton bag that fell out of the McLaren that Shiesty was driving at the time of the incident. The designer bag reportedly contained over $40K in cash, and the serial numbers matched the notes from the Instagram post. Similarly, Darosa’s Instagram also revealed evidence of the same Draco that Shiesty allegedly used during the shootout.

Pooh Shiesty’s legal woes do not end there as the rapper is also currently dealing with another case stemming from a shooting incident from Memorial Day Weekend at popular Miami strip club King of Diamonds, where he allegedly shot the security guard. For now, Shiesty remains in jail at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is slated to appear in court on Tuesday.