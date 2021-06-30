I-Octane Calls Out Rygin King Fans For Not Supporting His New Song With U-Roy

I-Octane is calling out Rygin King fans for their lack of support of the artiste’s new music.

The criticism from I-Octane came after Rygin King dropped a brand new track with the late dancehall veteran U-Roy. The single “Stop That Train” will be featured on U-Roy’s upcoming album, Solid Gold U-Roy.

The album is the first posthumous work that will be released following the passing of the reggae great on February 17. It is set to be released on July 15.

The feature from Rygin King on “Stop That Train” makes the third remake of the famous song, originally released by the Spanishtonians band in 1965 and remade in 1967 by Keith and Tex.

While the U-Roy and Rygin remake has only been out for a couple of hours, it’s clear that Octane does not think the song is getting the attention it deserves. Currently, the official video for the single has 3,500 views after being posted ten hours ago.

In a post on his Instagram page, I-Octane addressed the lack of support for the song.

He began, “THIS IS THE TRUTH AND ONLY THE TRUTH.”

“Yu see when this yute was shot, everybody an dem mumma have it all over di world talking because it was a hot topic. I’ve seen how many people a seh “mi did have big plans fi yu”, “Mi juss did a guh link yu fi voice yu”, “yo, mi did waa do some work wid yu” etc,” he said.

The artiste continued, “Ok, di yute survive the tragedy, so how unnu silent? Where is everybody weh did seh dem waa do dis and dat…? Yu see unnu black people…tink unnu easy roun yah.”

Addressing Rygin’s new single, I-Octane added, “LOOK PON DEM BIG SONG YAH AN MI NAH SEE UNNU A RUN WID IT. SO ALL DI BIG PLANS UNNU SEH UNNU DID HAVE GONE THROUGH DI WINDOW….. @ryginking BREDDA NUH POST DI FI GET NUH HYPE BUT DI TRUTH IS THE TRUTH… BIG SONG GWAN DO BIG SONG BREDDA AND R.I.P TO THE GREAT DADDY U ROY… A GREAT YOU GREAT YUTE…ONE KING.”

Many fans on Octane’s page agreed with the deejay in the comment section.

One fan noted, “NO LIES TOLD,” while another said, “Greatness inna di youth [fire and clapping emojis].”

Rygin King was shot and seriously injured during a gun attack in Westmoreland a year ago, while a woman, identified as his girlfriend, was killed.

U-Roy’s posthumous album is expected to feature several other artists, including Ziggy Marley and Shaggy.