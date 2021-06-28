Quavo’s Sister Takes Dig At Saweetie After Awkward BET Awards Appearance

Quavo’s sister took a dig at Saweetie following her appearance on BET Awards on Sunday night.

Fans are just starting to get used to Saweetie and Quavo living separate lives, but apparently, the drama from their extended family is continuing. The BET Awards, held on Sunday, June 27, left the public with several things to talk about, but it seems Quavo’s sister, Kashara Marshall, could not hold back on taking a swipe at Saweetie.

Kashara, who goes by @migo_shara on Instagram, posted to her story a GIF of a man walking extremely slow across the screen and captioned it, “Girl if you don’t get it.”

This was some shade towards Saweetie’s extremely slow strut to the microphone at the awards show, as she was scheduled to present an award.

“My bad y’all, this dress hella heavy,” she said. She was wearing a sexy red studded dress that fans found to be quite stunning.

Many fans took to social media to comment on Kashara’s shade. “The obsession is real,” one person said, while another added, “petty for no reason.” Another social media urged, “if she hurt your brother just say that.”

Saweetie and Quavo were once hip hop’s golden couple, but they called it quits in March after more than two years together. While the two ended their break up, however messy it was, and turned their backs, Kashara had to share what she had to say.

Saweetie had implied that Quavo had cheated on her during their relationship, and that did not sit well with Kashara, who took to Instagram sometime after to defend her brother. Kashara and Saweetie were friends while the rapper dated her brother, having the couple attended her wedding in May 2019. But, the rough breakup took a toll on their friendship.

To defend claims of infidelity about her brother, Kashara wrote on her Instagram stories, “I have been quiet long enough…….I see how this turning to a bash fest towards my brother and that aint about to happen at all none of ya’ll know how Saweetie is in real life but I do and it ain’t good at all.”

While Saweetie did not respond to Kashara, her aunt, Whitney Harp (who goes by @WhittyHarp on Twitter), was not allowing it to slide.

“Now now! Do we need Whitty to start airing this MF out??? I’m not gone be as nice as ol Shara! What she not gone do is speak ill of my niece, I get very disrespectful about mine,” she tweeted. “Since we sticking our nose in other people business…Talkin about she been quiet long enough. Girl it ain’t even been 24 hours. GTFOH”

Shara wasn’t done as she defended Quavo in her response, “Who is Whitty b**ch I don’t know sh*t bout you and you don’t know sh*t bout me but I do know yo niece is a Self centered b**ch who know body likes! You wanna air this b**ch out run it h*e this ain’t what you want! Trust Me! Only reason I was nice to any of ya’ll h*es because of Qua!”

That took a turn for the worse. Neither Saweetie nor her aunt has responded to Kashara’s latest shade.